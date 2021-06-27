All dogs go to heaven: Fallout 4's Dogmeat has passed away

Bethesda remembers Dogmeat's doggo actor with fond stories and memories after her passing, reveals key development beats.

Fallout 4 lead designer Joel Burgess shares a heartwarming story about River, the German Shepard that played and inspired the game's beloved doggo companion.

Like most games, Fallout 4 used motion captures of animals for their game, especially for Dogmeat. Sadly, the German Shepard who portrayed Dogmeat has passed away. Her name was River, and in a rare peek behind the curtain of the games industry, Bethesda's Joel Burgess talks about what it was like to have River at the offices, how her lovable personality helped shape Dogmeat's character, and why she was chosen for the role.

"The Dogmeat team was just a handful of us early on - as River stole hearts around the studio, however, more and more folks found ways to pitch in and help bring her personality into the game," Burgess said.

The following was lifted from Burgess' Twitter thread on his time with River and how she ultimately transformed Fallout 4's development.