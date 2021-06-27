All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

Cyberpunk 2077 is currently 'satisfactory' despite Sony's warnings

Cyberpunk 2077's is an acceptable state, CD Projekt RED says, but Sony/Microsoft still warn buyers of console performance drops.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sun, Jun 27 2021 4:31 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

CD Projekt RED calls Cyberpunk 2077's stability performance 'satisfactory,' but Microsoft and Sony might think otherwise.

Cyberpunk 2077 is currently 'satisfactory' despite Sony's warnings 411 | TweakTown.com

After seven months of being delisted, Cyberpunk 2077 is back onto the PlayStation Store. Sony has put up a warning message telling PS4 users to expect performance issues, and Microsoft has also done the same for the Xbox One version.

CD Projekt RED President Adam Kicinski says the game is currently in an acceptable state. It's certainly acceptable enough for it to get back on the PS Store, but not without the warning notice.

"We have already achieved a satisfactory level [of stability] in this regard. We have also been working on the overall efficiency, which we are also quite happy about. Of course, we also removed bugs and glitches, and we will continue to do that," Kicinski told Polish broadcaster TVN24.

"Over time, we will be introducing improvements to the general systems that players are paying attention to."

The developers will roll out new patches and updates through the remainder of 2021 in preparation for Cyberpunk 2077's next-gen PS5 and Xbox Series X enhancement patch.

Buy at Amazon

Cyberpunk 2077 - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$40.11
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/27/2021 at 4:31 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:tvn24.pl

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.