Cyberpunk 2077 is currently 'satisfactory' despite Sony's warnings

CD Projekt RED calls Cyberpunk 2077's stability performance 'satisfactory,' but Microsoft and Sony might think otherwise.

After seven months of being delisted, Cyberpunk 2077 is back onto the PlayStation Store. Sony has put up a warning message telling PS4 users to expect performance issues, and Microsoft has also done the same for the Xbox One version.

CD Projekt RED President Adam Kicinski says the game is currently in an acceptable state. It's certainly acceptable enough for it to get back on the PS Store, but not without the warning notice.

"We have already achieved a satisfactory level [of stability] in this regard. We have also been working on the overall efficiency, which we are also quite happy about. Of course, we also removed bugs and glitches, and we will continue to do that," Kicinski told Polish broadcaster TVN24.

"Over time, we will be introducing improvements to the general systems that players are paying attention to."

The developers will roll out new patches and updates through the remainder of 2021 in preparation for Cyberpunk 2077's next-gen PS5 and Xbox Series X enhancement patch.