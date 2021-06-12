All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Vaas is returning to Far Cry 6 as a playable character

Some of the most iconic Far Cry villains including Vaas and Pagan Min will be playable in Far Cry 6 with a new season pass.

Published Sat, Jun 12 2021 5:24 PM CDT
Far Cry 6's season pass will include three weird cerebral chapters that lets players step into the mind of Far Cry villains.

Vaas is returning to Far Cry 6 as a playable character
Far Cry villains Pagan Min, Father Joseph Seed, and the legendary Vaas will be playable in Far Cry 6. Well...sort of. The terrifying psychos will return in their very own mind-torture scenarios where players get to see, think, and experience life as a Far Cry villain.

The season pass includes three chapters that each focus on the villains. The chapters look like something out of a Twilight Zone, Outer Limits, or even Tales From the Crypt episode where the bad guy gets his just desserts in the worst way possible.



Far Cry Blood Dragon is also included in the season pass, and the pass itself seems to be priced at $39.99.

"Unlock additional content with the Far Cry® 6 Season Pass, including 3 DLCs featuring your favorite Far Cry® villains, plus Far Cry® 3 Blood Dragon Classic Edition."

Far Cry 6 releases October 7, 2021 on PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC. Click here for everything we know so far.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

