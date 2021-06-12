Vaas is returning to Far Cry 6 as a playable character

Some of the most iconic Far Cry villains including Vaas and Pagan Min will be playable in Far Cry 6 with a new season pass.

Far Cry 6's season pass will include three weird cerebral chapters that lets players step into the mind of Far Cry villains.

Far Cry villains Pagan Min, Father Joseph Seed, and the legendary Vaas will be playable in Far Cry 6. Well...sort of. The terrifying psychos will return in their very own mind-torture scenarios where players get to see, think, and experience life as a Far Cry villain.

The season pass includes three chapters that each focus on the villains. The chapters look like something out of a Twilight Zone, Outer Limits, or even Tales From the Crypt episode where the bad guy gets his just desserts in the worst way possible.

Far Cry Blood Dragon is also included in the season pass, and the pass itself seems to be priced at $39.99.

"Unlock additional content with the Far Cry® 6 Season Pass, including 3 DLCs featuring your favorite Far Cry® villains, plus Far Cry® 3 Blood Dragon Classic Edition."

Far Cry 6 releases October 7, 2021 on PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC. Click here for everything we know so far.