Cillian Murphy rumored to star in Ubisoft's Far Cry 7

A known leaker has claimed Cillian Murphy will star in Ubisoft's Far Cry 7, likely as the game's main villain like Giancarlo Esposito did as Antón Castillo.

Ubisoft's long-standing series is expected to get Cillian Murphy to play its next villain in Far Cry 7, according to a known Assassin's Creed leaker.

Oscar-winning actor Cillian Murphy was recently decorated for his portrayal of Robert J. Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan's film "Oppenheimer". Now, rumors are circulating that he's taking his actor prowess to the video game industry, specifically Ubisoft's Far Cry 7. If true, it's likely Murphy will take on the role of the game's main villain, similar to how Giancarlo Esposito played Antón Castillo in Fary Cry 6.

Leaker' xj0nathan' said that an announcement for Far Cry 7 is due to happen extremely soon. Far Cry 7 leaks date back to as early as last year, with those leaks suggesting Ubisoft's next instalment in the series will make some major mechanical changes, such as adding a 72-hour that's similar to Dead Rising.

For those that don't know, a 72-hour timer is an in-gamer timer that ticks down at a different rate than real-world time (Dead Rising's 72 hours was equivalent to 7.2 hours real-time). At specific in-game times events will occur encouraging the player to carry out missions, or failing the player for ones incomplete. As with all rumors, take them with a grain of salt, as Ubisoft hasn't confirmed anything regarding Cillian Murphy or a 72-hour timer about Far Cry 7.

