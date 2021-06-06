Far Cry 6: Everything we know so far

We catalog everything that's been confirmed about Far Cry 6 to date, including vehicles, guns, new RPG-level outfits, and more.

Ubisoft's new Far Cry 6 takes us to the tropical isle of Yara that's riven by a harsh guerrilla revolution. Here's what you need to know about the new FPS.

Far Cry 6 looks like an absolute blast and Ubisoft is clearly putting strong emphasis on fun gameplay this time around. While the game's themes are quite political and interesting, the mechanics combine smooth gunplay with innovative new enhancement systems to give players all kinds of different playstyle opportunities.

Below we've compiled everything that Ubisoft has announced about Far Cry 6 so far, including the new crazy Supremo backpacks, chaotic vehicles, stealth combat, and wide arsenal of hilarious-yet-effective makeshift weapons.

No Far Cry Arcade feature in the game

Open-world two-player co-op (tether system featured in Far Cry 5 and New Dawn)

Resetting outposts

Will have endgame content

No rarities with weapons or equippable gear

Runs at 4K 60FPS on PS5, Xbox Series X

Cross-gen release, free next-gen upgrade

Will have live services integration

Supports AMD raytracing, FidelitFX Contrast Adaptive Sharpening on PC

Skipping Steam, Epic Games Store, Microsoft Store, uPlay, and Stadia only

Fishing is back

Guerrilla camps with mini-games

Multiple towns to explore--imagine there's three Falls Ends from Far Cry 5 injected into the world, on top of having the capital city of Eperanza

Biggest map ever

The whole goal is to unite the people, unite the guerrillas and take over the capital city

Has authentic guerrilla-inspired pathways in the jungle straight out of Cuba's 1960s rebellion

Horses confirmed

Vehicles can be customized with tons of weapons

Lots of vehicles including jet skis, boats, airplanes, dune buggies, cars, tanks, etc.

Wingsuit is back

DualSense integration on PS5

No guns for hire

Will be optimized for last-gen consoles like PS4 and Xbox One

Jetpack backpack (Fuego) is a "burst that lets you traverse the world differently"

Multiple fangs for hire

Takedowns are back

Emphasis on stealth

New armor system adds perks and bonuses when equipped, e.g. added stealth or throwing weapons that never miss

Weapons have attachments and upgrades

Supremos backpacks are superweapons that destroy groups of enemies as well as vehicles, including jetpacks, flamethrower, and rocket-shooting backpack

Far Cry 6 releases October 7, 2021 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It's also coming to next-gen consoles, and anyone who buys a current-gen copy gets a next-gen version free of charge.

Check out the official website here