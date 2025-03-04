All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Gaming

Report: Ubisoft hits reset switch on Far Cry extraction shooter

Ubisoft has reportedly rebooted development of the extraction-based shooter set in the Far Cry universe as the games company faces an uncertain future.

Report: Ubisoft hits reset switch on Far Cry extraction shooter
Senior Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: Ubisoft isn't sure what'll happen to the company's future, let alone its games slate...but that hasn't stopped it from rebooting a few projects like the rumored Far Cry extraction shooter.

Ubisoft has reset the development of a new Far Cry extraction shooter, sources tell Insider Gaming.

Report: Ubisoft hits reset switch on Far Cry extraction shooter 2
2

Reports indicate that Ubisoft has rebooted an in-development Far Cry game. The project is codenamed Maverick, and was supposed to be included as a multiplayer mode within Far Cry 7 but it ended up growing and changing over time to become its own game. Maverick is intended to be a resource-driven, competitive multiplayer extraction shooter.

The extent of Maverick's reboot remain unknown, but the move comes at a turbulent time for Ubisoft. Ubisoft Montreal is currently working on the mainline Far Cry 7 game, codenamed Blackbird.

Read more:Far Cry 7 coming in 2026, to shake up formula with 72-hour Majora's Mask countdown clock

The company has significantly cut down its workforce, cancelling projects and weeding out games that it believes won't do well. Maverick, for its credit, apparently survived this round of scrutiny. Ubisoft's fate as a whole remains uncertain as the French publisher faces down potential hostile buyouts that could be sparked by Ubisoft's underperformance on the market. The group is currently trying to find a solution that could involve raising capital with Tencent to take Ubisoft private once more, and one games expert believes Ubisoft will be 'privatized and dismantled' by the end of 2025.

Assassin's Creed Shadows will be a pivotal game that determines what happens to Ubisoft in the short- to mid-term, but the company is prepared to make more cuts to improve margins and pay back debts.

Ubisoft has yet to officially announce any new Far Cry games after 2021's tropical Far Cry 6--for right now, all eyes are on Assassin's Creed Shadows.

NEWS SOURCE:insider-gaming.com

Senior Gaming Editor

