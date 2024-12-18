All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Gaming

Ubisoft plans to gut the 'Far Cry formula' from its new titles Far Cry 7 and Maverick

An insider report has revealed Ubisoft plans to change the 'Far Cry formula' with its two Far Cry games its currently got in development.

Junior Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: Ubisoft is reportedly planning to innovate the "Far Cry formula" in its two upcoming Far Cry games, according to an insider report.

A new report from Insider Gaming, which has previously correctly predicted industry moves by Ubisoft, has stated the AAA developer plans on changing up the Far Cry formula with its two new titles.

Ubisoft plans to gut the 'Far Cry formula' from its new titles Far Cry 7 and Maverick 6551156
2

The report states that Ubisoft currently has two new Far Cry games in development, Far Cry 7 and Maverick. Insider Gaming states both titles were originally under the codename Talisker, but then they were split, with its next mainline title, Far Cry 7, initially being under the codename Blackbird and the other title, which is an extraction-based shooter, being separated by the moniker Maverick. More specifically, Insider Gaming reports that both of these upcoming Far Cry games are set to move away from the traditional Far Cry formula.

Firstly, Maverick is rumored to introduce players to the Alaskan wilderness and pit them against each other, along with the native animals and harsh climate. As for Blackbird, or the next mainline Far Cry game, Ubisoft will let players assume the role of an individual who has to save his family from being kidnapped by a conspiracy cult that is performing hallucinogenic experiments on animals and children.

Additionally, the report states players will have 24 real-life hours, or 72 hours in-game, to save their family, with the global timer being displayed by the player's in-game watch. Insider Gaming confirms Cillian Murphy won't be starring in Far Cry 7.

The report also mentions that Ubisoft is overhauling the movement system of both games and that new movement mechanics, such as tactical sprinting, sliding, vaulting, and more, will be mostly shared between both games. Furthermore, the publication writes Ubisoft is overhauling its inventory and looting system. Both titles have had their release dates pushed back internally from 2025 to 2026 due to complexities in their development.

NEWS SOURCE:insider-gaming.com

Junior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

