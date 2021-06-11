All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Halo InfiniteBattlefield 6Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

Sony: 'Our IP is so strong it seems perverse' not to expand to mobile

Sony's PlayStation boss Jim Ryan is confident in new mobile adaptations, wants to expand PlayStation IPs to wider markets.

@DeekeTweak
Published Fri, Jun 11 2021 6:32 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

PlayStation boss Jim Ryan talks about Sony's mobile ambitions and touts the brand's IP.

Sony: 'Our IP is so strong it seems perverse' not to expand to mobile 545 | TweakTown.com

Like Ubisoft, Take-Two, EA and Activision-Blizzard, Sony is expanding deeper into mobile to chase ancillary revenues and consistent monetization. Sony plans to adapt its wealth of wholly-owned PlayStation series and IPs to mobile in 2021, followed by more releases on PC. Sony has traditionally put the PlayStation 4 at the center of its gaming empire and this pivot towards PC and mobile marks a big transition point for its business.

Sony has a lot of confidence in this plan. According to Jim Ryan, the motivation is to expand reach to the world's most accessible market. "The thinking here is that our IP portfolio is in such a strong state right now, it seems perverse to restrict enjoyment of it to our existing PlayStation community," Ryan told Axios.

Not every IP will cross over to mobile and games will be release on a case-by-case basis where it makes sense. Ryan affirms that mobile is about choice and will supplement the company's console core.

"The content developed by PlayStation Studios these past 25 years has created a wealth of IP and provided PlayStation with immersive experiences that evoke emotions and bring players on a journey. We have been thinking about how players enjoy our content and have had some early success with experimenting with mobile games and apps to provide more choice to gamers," Ryan said in a late May investors call.

Sony has enjoyed success with Fate/Grand Order, a popular overseas mobile game that has generated over $4 billion in revenue.

Buy at Amazon

Battlefield 2042 - PlayStation 5

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$69.99
$69.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/11/2021 at 2:15 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:axios.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.