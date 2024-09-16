Sony has no plans on abandoning PlayStation consoles, PC and mobile are second in line

Even as the company pushes into PC with simultaneous live game launches, PlayStation consoles will always be the main core of Sony's gaming business.

Sony has no plans on shifting the main part of its gaming business over to PC or mobile gaming, and rightfully so, considering the billions of dollars that it makes from PlayStation hardware sales.

Console sales are a major part of each of the Big 3's platform strategy. Systems like the Switch, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S are the critical gateway points for game purchases and microtransaction spending, all wrapped up neatly in a digital storefront that has advertising, sales, and even subscriptions. Hardware is the bedrock for Nintendo, Sony, and of course Microsoft.

It should be no surprise then that Sony is not eager to give up on PlayStation any time soon, especially given the company's current earnings performance for the PS5 generation. Even still, it's good to hear that consoles will remain the heart of PlayStation gaming even as Sony pushes further into PC, and eventually, mobile.

"I think that many mobile games have ads, and PCs are difficult to set up. With PS, you can play the content you purchased as soon as you turn it on. The products are clearly displayed in the stores where you buy software, so it's an intuitive experience," Hideaki Nishino CEO, Platform Business Group, Sony Interactive Entertainment, told Japanese newspaper Nikkei.

"We are trying to increase the overall game market by expanding content to PCs. There is no doubt that home consoles will be the core of our business, but by offering titles for devices other than home consoles, we will reach a wider range of customers."

Taking a look into Sony's recent gaming financials gives us a clear view on why consoles are so important. The firm has made a record-breaking $8.39 billion in hardware sales alone during FY23. In that period, PS5 and PS4 console sales made up 28% of total revenues, with hardware taking in the biggest lion's share percentage among other segments.