Apple's new iPad Pro is battle hardened: bends, scratches, burns

Apple's new iPad Pro 12.9 (2021) with its new mini-LED display gets torture testing: survives scratching, burning, bending.

Published Fri, Jun 11 2021 8:54 PM CDT
Apple's new iPad Pro 12.9 is here, with the upgraded 2021 model rocking a totally gorgeous mini-LED display and new in-house Apple M1 chipset -- but how does it handle being scratched, burned, and bent? That's why we have JerryRigEverything, check it out:

The latest and greatest slate from Apple goes under a torture test, and even survives having a damn elephant scratched into the back of it. The next-gen mini-LED display reacts to being burned like a champion, with the pixels turning black after around 17 seconds -- but once the heat is removed, the screen recovers.

Jerry scratches up the front, back, and sides of the new iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2021 model... and my gosh did it make me cringe. The expensive tablet bends pretty easily, and the mini-LED display and glass on the front of the iPad Pro bends away from the back of the tablet.

It's not like normal people are going to do this, but we all love torture tests -- and the work of JerryRigEverything is fantastic as always. I think I shed a tear or two during the iPad Pro 12.9-inch torture test, it hurt a little too much.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

