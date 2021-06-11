Apple's new iPad Pro is battle hardened: bends, scratches, burns
Apple's new iPad Pro 12.9 (2021) with its new mini-LED display gets torture testing: survives scratching, burning, bending.
Apple's new iPad Pro 12.9 is here, with the upgraded 2021 model rocking a totally gorgeous mini-LED display and new in-house Apple M1 chipset -- but how does it handle being scratched, burned, and bent? That's why we have JerryRigEverything, check it out:
The latest and greatest slate from Apple goes under a torture test, and even survives having a damn elephant scratched into the back of it. The next-gen mini-LED display reacts to being burned like a champion, with the pixels turning black after around 17 seconds -- but once the heat is removed, the screen recovers.
Jerry scratches up the front, back, and sides of the new iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2021 model... and my gosh did it make me cringe. The expensive tablet bends pretty easily, and the mini-LED display and glass on the front of the iPad Pro bends away from the back of the tablet.
It's not like normal people are going to do this, but we all love torture tests -- and the work of JerryRigEverything is fantastic as always. I think I shed a tear or two during the iPad Pro 12.9-inch torture test, it hurt a little too much.