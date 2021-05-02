All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Apple's new 12.9-inch iPad Pro costs $699 to repair without AppleCare+

The new 12.9-inch 2021 iPad Pro costs $699 to repair if you don't have AppleCare+ but for $100 more you can buy a new 11-inch iPad.

Published Sun, May 2 2021 8:26 PM CDT
Apple's new iPad Pro is a tour-de-force of technology, powered by Apple's new M1 processor, 5G connectivity, and a beautiful Liquid XDR mini-LED display to boot... but don't you dare drop or damage your new 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

Why? Cos it'll cost you $699 to repair it -- where for $100 more you could just buy yourself a new 11-inch iPad Pro. That $699 cost is ballooned out that high for the sole reason that if you don't have AppleCare+ warranty, then you'll be paying an arm and a leg to get your 12.9-inch iPad Pro repaired.

The mini-LED display is the reason Apple is charging a wallet-busting $699 to repair the 12.9-inch 2021 iPad Pro without AppleCare+ but if you do have AppleCare+ then that $699 repair cost drops to just $49. You'll also find yourself with 2 x accidental damage repairs every 12 months, too. You can also split up the AppleCare+ payment with a subscription service at $7.99 per month, which works out to $149 over the course of two years.

If you have the smaller 11-inch 2021 iPad Pro -- which by the way, doesn't have the spiffy new mini-LED display, it's still hella expensive to have your Apple iPad Pro repaired. The 11-inch iPad Pro without AppleCare+ warranty costs $499 to repair.

