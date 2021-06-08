Capcom E3 stream set for Monday, June 14 at 5:30PM EST

Capcom will debut its E3 2021 digital showcase next Monday and we could get announcements of Resident Evil Village DLC content.

Capcom announced its E3 2021 showcase for Monday, June 14 at 5:30PM EST, and is quite conservative with its highlights.

Games companies are finally starting to fill in the holes in the E3 2021 schedule. Now Capcom has jumped in to clarify exact timing for its show, and we should see all the other major players do the same. E3 is all-digital this year so things are pretty messy and everyone's trying to avoid conflicts and schedule their shows in between other events. This, of course, has led to confusion.

So what can we expect from Capcom's E3? Maybe not a lot of surprises. There's on four games officially confirmed for the event and we could get new info on Resident Evil Village DLC/updates:

The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles

Monster Hunter Stories 2

Monster Hunter Rise

Resident Evil Village

Remember that Capcom has enjoyed tremendous success with more guaranteed heavy-hitters so that's where most of its focus will be. We could get more info on Capcom's weird new IP Pragmata though.

