E3 2021: Here's all the dates, times, and streams

Here's the current E3 2021 schedule including times and showcases from the industry's top publishers.

With multiple events going on at the same time and many publishers doing their own thing, E3 2021 is quite convoluted and confusing. We've attempted to organize the chaos with a handy list of the major events and streams currently known to date.

Note that the information isn't 100% complete as many publishers and developers have yet to lock in official stream times for their shows. We'll update this post if and when new announcements are made.

Battlefield Reveal

Date: Wednesday, June 9 at 7AM PST / 10AM EST

Duration: N/A

How to watch: YouTube

What to expect: Brand new trailer unseen by leakers, 128-player multiplayer, next-gen optimizations, release on PS4 and Xbox One, new business models (possibly merger of co-op campaign and PVP)

Summer Game Fest Kick Off Show Live

Date: Thursday, June 10 at 11AM PST, 2PM EST

Duration: N/A

How to watch:YouTube | Twitch

What to expect:

Kick Off Live! will feature more than a dozen world premieres and announcements from select publishers, while also serving as a preview of the exciting publisher livestream events planned during Summer Game Fest.

Live performance from Weezer

Koch Primetime

Date: Friday, June 11 at 12:00 PM PST / 3PM EST

Duration: N/A

How to watch: Twitch

What to expect:

Hotwheels Unleashed

Shadow Warrior 3

After the Fall VR

No Dead Island 2 or Saints Row V

New surprises

IGN Expo

Date: Friday, June 11, 1 PM PST/ 4 PM EST

Duration: N/A

How to watch: YouTube | Twitch

What to expect: "IGN Expo 2021 will bring together new game reveals, never-before-seen gameplay, and announcements you won't hear from anyone else."

Gearbox Software

Date: Saturday, June 12 (time not announced yet)

Duration: N/A

How to watch: Twitch

What to expect:

New Borderlands spin-off game (Tiny Tina's Wonderlands)

Gearbox Publishing titles

Guerrilla Collective

Date:

Saturday, June 12 at 8AM PST / 11AM EST Duration:

N/A How to watch: Twitch

What to expect: Indie game highlights: "Guerrilla Collective is a digital games festival to reveal fresh announcements, trailers, gameplay, and more, bringing together some of the hottest developers and publishers around the world!"

Ubisoft Forward

Date: Saturday, June 12 at 12:00PM PST / 3PM EST

Duration: 60 minutes

How to watch: https://www.ubisoft.com/en-us/forward

What to expect: "Featuring big announcements, updates on some of Ubisoft's live titles, and some surprises that you won't want to miss."

Rainbow Six Quarantine

Far Cry 6

Rainbow Six Siege updates

Assassin's Creed Valhalla updates

Possible new IP

Skull and Bones?

Beyond Good and Evil 2 updates?

Devolver Digital Direct

Date: Saturday, June 12 at 1:30PM PST, 4:30PM EST

Duration: N/A

How to watch: Twitch

What to expect:

No idea. Devolver is a wildcard.

Xbox & Bethesda Showcase

Date: Sunday, June 13 at 10AM PST / 1PM EST

Duration: 90 minutes

How to watch: Twitch | YouTube | Facebook | Twitter

What to expect: "We know you're going to want a front-row seat to the Xbox & Bethesda Games showcase - a 90-minute show packed with everything you want to know about the epic gaming lineup coming out of this partnership, the incredible games coming to Xbox this holiday, upcoming releases on Xbox Game Pass, and more."

Halo Infinite showcase

Halo beta

Starfield

Teases on major first-party games, possibly Avowed

Microsoft Flight Simulator Xbox release date

Third-party partner games

Project xCloud updates

Tech demos on AMD FidelityFX running on Xbox Series X/S

Square Enix Presents

Date: Sunday, June 13, 12:15 PM PST / 3:15 PM EST

Duration: 40 minutes

How to watch: YouTube | Twitch

What to expect:

Guardians of the Galaxy reveal from Eidos Montreal

Final Fantasy 14 news

Possible Final Fantasy 16 news

Final Fantasy 7 Remake part 2? / FF7 Remake PC release

Update on Babylon's Fall

Life is Strange: True Colors / Life is Strange: Remastered Collection

Marvel's Avengers Black Panther expansion news

Back 4 Blood Stream

Date: Sunday, June 13 at 2PM PST / 3PM EST

Duration: N/A

How to watch: YouTube

What to expect: New gameplay footage and details for Turtle Rock's four-player co-op Left 4 Dead successor FPS.

PC Gaming Show

Date: Sunday, June 13 at 2:30 PM PST / 5:30 PM EST

Duration: 90 minutes

How to watch: Twitch | YouTube

What to expect: "Expect a more concentrated 90-minute event, a bright moment focused just on PC gaming amid the plentiful activity of E3. And into that duration we've packed as many great trailers as possible, a total of 39 new videos, game announcements, and interviews that will make up this year's broadcast."

Take-Two Interactive / 2K Games

Date: Monday, June 14

Duration: N/A

How to watch: Twitch | YouTube

What to expect:

NBA 2K22

New Gearbox game--Borderlands spin-off Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Various mobile games

Grand Theft Auto V next-gen teases

GTA Online updates

New re-releases

Capcom

Date: Monday, June 14

Duration: N/A

How to watch: YouTube | Twitch

What to expect:

Updates on Pragmata

Monster Hunter World content

???

Nintendo

Date: Tuesday, June 15 at 9AM PST / 12PM EST

Duration: 40 minutes

How to watch: YouTube

What to expect:

Exclusive showcase of Switch games, no Switch Pro

Zelda dual-pack

BOTW 2?

Metroid?

Bandai Namco

Date: Tuesday, June 15

Duration: N/A

How to watch: YouTube | Twitch

What to expect:

(Ohhhhhhh!) Elden Ring

Possible Tekken updates

Scarlet Nexus

Steam Next Fest

Date: Wednesday, June 16 - June 22

Duration: 7 Days

How to watch: YouTube