E3 2021: Here's all the dates, times, and streams

Tuning into E3 2021? Check out our full calendar with times, showdates, links, and what to expect from each publisher's show.

Published Sun, Jun 6 2021 11:45 AM CDT   |   Updated Mon, Jun 7 2021 8:29 AM CDT
Here's the current E3 2021 schedule including times and showcases from the industry's top publishers.

With multiple events going on at the same time and many publishers doing their own thing, E3 2021 is quite convoluted and confusing. We've attempted to organize the chaos with a handy list of the major events and streams currently known to date.

Note that the information isn't 100% complete as many publishers and developers have yet to lock in official stream times for their shows. We'll update this post if and when new announcements are made.

Relevant links:

Battlefield Reveal

  • Date: Wednesday, June 9 at 7AM PST / 10AM EST
  • Duration: N/A
  • How to watch: YouTube

What to expect: Brand new trailer unseen by leakers, 128-player multiplayer, next-gen optimizations, release on PS4 and Xbox One, new business models (possibly merger of co-op campaign and PVP)

Summer Game Fest Kick Off Show Live

  • Date: Thursday, June 10 at 11AM PST, 2PM EST
  • Duration:N/A
  • How to watch:YouTube | Twitch

What to expect:

  • Kick Off Live! will feature more than a dozen world premieres and announcements from select publishers, while also serving as a preview of the exciting publisher livestream events planned during Summer Game Fest.
  • Live performance from Weezer
Koch Primetime

  • Date: Friday, June 11 at 12:00 PM PST / 3PM EST
  • Duration: N/A
  • How to watch: Twitch

What to expect:

  • Hotwheels Unleashed
  • Shadow Warrior 3
  • After the Fall VR
  • No Dead Island 2 or Saints Row V
  • New surprises
IGN Expo

  • Date: Friday, June 11, 1 PM PST/ 4 PM EST
  • Duration: N/A
  • How to watch: YouTube | Twitch

What to expect: "IGN Expo 2021 will bring together new game reveals, never-before-seen gameplay, and announcements you won't hear from anyone else."

Gearbox Software

  • Date: Saturday, June 12 (time not announced yet)
  • Duration: N/A
  • How to watch: Twitch

What to expect:

  • New Borderlands spin-off game (Tiny Tina's Wonderlands)
  • Gearbox Publishing titles
Guerrilla Collective

  • Date:
    • Saturday, June 12 at 8AM PST / 11AM EST
  • Duration:
    • N/A
  • How to watch:
    • Twitch

What to expect: Indie game highlights: "Guerrilla Collective is a digital games festival to reveal fresh announcements, trailers, gameplay, and more, bringing together some of the hottest developers and publishers around the world!"

Ubisoft Forward

What to expect: "Featuring big announcements, updates on some of Ubisoft's live titles, and some surprises that you won't want to miss."

  • Rainbow Six Quarantine
  • Far Cry 6
  • Rainbow Six Siege updates
  • Assassin's Creed Valhalla updates
  • Possible new IP
  • Skull and Bones?
  • Beyond Good and Evil 2 updates?
Devolver Digital Direct

  • Date: Saturday, June 12 at 1:30PM PST, 4:30PM EST
  • Duration: N/A
  • How to watch: Twitch

What to expect:

  • No idea. Devolver is a wildcard.
Xbox & Bethesda Showcase

What to expect: "We know you're going to want a front-row seat to the Xbox & Bethesda Games showcase - a 90-minute show packed with everything you want to know about the epic gaming lineup coming out of this partnership, the incredible games coming to Xbox this holiday, upcoming releases on Xbox Game Pass, and more."

  • Halo Infinite showcase
  • Halo beta
  • Starfield
  • Teases on major first-party games, possibly Avowed
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator Xbox release date
  • Third-party partner games
  • Project xCloud updates
  • Tech demos on AMD FidelityFX running on Xbox Series X/S
Square Enix Presents

  • Date: Sunday, June 13, 12:15 PM PST / 3:15 PM EST
  • Duration: 40 minutes
  • How to watch: YouTube | Twitch

What to expect:

  • Guardians of the Galaxy reveal from Eidos Montreal
  • Final Fantasy 14 news
  • Possible Final Fantasy 16 news
  • Final Fantasy 7 Remake part 2? / FF7 Remake PC release
  • Update on Babylon's Fall
  • Life is Strange: True Colors / Life is Strange: Remastered Collection
  • Marvel's Avengers Black Panther expansion news
Back 4 Blood Stream

  • Date: Sunday, June 13 at 2PM PST / 3PM EST
  • Duration: N/A
  • How to watch: YouTube

What to expect: New gameplay footage and details for Turtle Rock's four-player co-op Left 4 Dead successor FPS.

PC Gaming Show

  • Date: Sunday, June 13 at 2:30 PM PST / 5:30 PM EST
  • Duration: 90 minutes
  • How to watch: Twitch | YouTube

What to expect: "Expect a more concentrated 90-minute event, a bright moment focused just on PC gaming amid the plentiful activity of E3. And into that duration we've packed as many great trailers as possible, a total of 39 new videos, game announcements, and interviews that will make up this year's broadcast."

Take-Two Interactive / 2K Games

  • Date: Monday, June 14
  • Duration: N/A
  • How to watch: Twitch | YouTube

What to expect:

  • NBA 2K22
  • New Gearbox game--Borderlands spin-off Tiny Tina's Wonderlands
  • Various mobile games
  • Grand Theft Auto V next-gen teases
  • GTA Online updates
  • New re-releases
Capcom

  • Date: Monday, June 14
  • Duration: N/A
  • How to watch: YouTube | Twitch

What to expect:

  • Updates on Pragmata
  • Monster Hunter World content
  • ???
Nintendo

  • Date: Tuesday, June 15 at 9AM PST / 12PM EST
  • Duration: 40 minutes
  • How to watch: YouTube

What to expect:

  • Exclusive showcase of Switch games, no Switch Pro
  • Zelda dual-pack
  • BOTW 2?
  • Metroid?
Bandai Namco

  • Date: Tuesday, June 15
  • Duration: N/A
  • How to watch: YouTube | Twitch

What to expect:

  • (Ohhhhhhh!) Elden Ring
  • Possible Tekken updates
  • Scarlet Nexus
Steam Next Fest

  • Date: Wednesday, June 16 - June 22
  • Duration: 7 Days
  • How to watch: YouTube

What to expect: "We've renamed the Steam Game Festival to more directly communicate its focus: Announcing Steam Next Fest, a multi-day celebration of upcoming games. Explore and play hundreds of game demos, watch developer livestreams, and chat with the teams about their games in progress, coming soon to Steam."

