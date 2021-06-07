All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Elon Musk agrees with Ethereum co-founder about major Dogecoin upgrade

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk says he agrees with Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin's thoughts on some Dogecoin upgrades.

Published Mon, Jun 7 2021 6:01 AM CDT
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has been very vocal about his support for cryptocurrencies, and now Musk has said that he agrees with an Ethereum co-founder over upgrading a meme-cryptocurrency.   

Artificial intelligence researcher and podcaster Lex Fridman recently had Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin on his podcast, where he asked Buterin a series of questions regarding cryptocurrency. One of the many topics that were covered on the podcast was improvements to the meme-cryptocurrency Dogecoin. Fridman asked if Dogecoin could be upgraded to "beat bitcoin hands down", to which Buterin said, "If doge wants to somehow bridge to ethereum and then people can trade doge thousands of times a second ... that would be amazing."

Additionally, Fridman said, "There's a power behind someone like Elon Musk pushing the development of a cryptocurrency, is there a way to leverage that power and momentum to improve ethereum?" Buterin replied by saying, "I think if we can have a secure doge to ethereum bridge that would be amazing and then when ethereum gets any scalability that works for ethereum assets you would be able to trade wrapped doge with very low transaction fees and very high speed as well."

Elon Musk took to his personal Twitter to say that, "I pretty much agree with Vitalik". If you are interested in reading more about this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:forbes.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

