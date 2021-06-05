All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
The only current Xbox Series X exclusive is also coming to PS5

The only next-gen Xbox Series X/S exclusive on the market is a third-party game that's also coming to Sony's PlayStation 5.

Published Sat, Jun 5 2021 10:39 AM CDT
The Medium, the only next-gen Xbox Series X/S exclusive game currently on the market, is coming to the PlayStation 5.

The only current Xbox Series X exclusive is also coming to PS5 12 | TweakTown.com

The ESRB has rated Bloober Team's bizarre thriller The Medium for PS5. The developer signed a timed-exclusivity deal with Microsoft and sometime soon the only next-gen Xbox game will be a cross-platform release.

Bloober Team has previously said next-gen hardware is required for The Medium's innovative dual-reality system, which renders two scenes simultaneously on the screen and can be taxing on the CPU and GPU.

Deep Silver parent company Koch Media recently signed a deal to publish and release physical editions of The Medium, and the ESRB listing reflects this partnership. Expect to see The Medium's PlayStation 5 announcement and retail launch date at the Koch Primetime event on June 11 at 3PM EST.

The next Xbox Series X exclusives are set to launch soon with Microsoft Flight Simulator (Summer 2021) and Stalker 2 (late 2021).

NEWS SOURCE:gematsu.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

