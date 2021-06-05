The only current Xbox Series X exclusive is also coming to PS5

The only next-gen Xbox Series X/S exclusive on the market is a third-party game that's also coming to Sony's PlayStation 5.

The ESRB has rated Bloober Team's bizarre thriller The Medium for PS5. The developer signed a timed-exclusivity deal with Microsoft and sometime soon the only next-gen Xbox game will be a cross-platform release.

Bloober Team has previously said next-gen hardware is required for The Medium's innovative dual-reality system, which renders two scenes simultaneously on the screen and can be taxing on the CPU and GPU.

Deep Silver parent company Koch Media recently signed a deal to publish and release physical editions of The Medium, and the ESRB listing reflects this partnership. Expect to see The Medium's PlayStation 5 announcement and retail launch date at the Koch Primetime event on June 11 at 3PM EST.

The next Xbox Series X exclusives are set to launch soon with Microsoft Flight Simulator (Summer 2021) and Stalker 2 (late 2021).