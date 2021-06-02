Amazon will be sharing your home Wi-Fi signal with strangers on June 8

On June 8, Amazon will be debuting what it has called "Amazon Sidewalk," which will enable all compatible devices into a brand new service.

Amazon Echo speakers and Ring cameras will automatically be hooked up to the Sidewalk service automatically, allowing strangers to use your Wi-Fi connection. Amazon has said that Sidewalk is being rolled out as a way to increase home security. Here's how it works. If you choose to keep Sidewalk enabled, your compatible Amazon devices will connect to other Sidewalk compatible devices within a mile range.

The connection with surrounding devices will allow compatible devices to use an active internet connection even if your home internet connection is currently offline. Essentially, if you have Sidewalk enabled and your internet goes down, your Ring device will jump from using your home connection to a surrounding connection so the device can remain active, thus keeping the security of your home enabled. If you don't want Sidewalk enabled, you can choose to opt out of it by simply going to Account Settings and looking for Amazon Sidewalk and toggle it off.