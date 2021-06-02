All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Amazon will be sharing your home Wi-Fi signal with strangers on June 8

Amazon will begin sharing your home Wi-Fi signal with complete strangers on June 8. The company calls it 'Amazon Sidewalk'.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Wed, Jun 2 2021 5:33 AM CDT
On June 8, Amazon will be debuting what it has called "Amazon Sidewalk," which will enable all compatible devices into a brand new service.

Amazon Echo speakers and Ring cameras will automatically be hooked up to the Sidewalk service automatically, allowing strangers to use your Wi-Fi connection. Amazon has said that Sidewalk is being rolled out as a way to increase home security. Here's how it works. If you choose to keep Sidewalk enabled, your compatible Amazon devices will connect to other Sidewalk compatible devices within a mile range.

The connection with surrounding devices will allow compatible devices to use an active internet connection even if your home internet connection is currently offline. Essentially, if you have Sidewalk enabled and your internet goes down, your Ring device will jump from using your home connection to a surrounding connection so the device can remain active, thus keeping the security of your home enabled. If you don't want Sidewalk enabled, you can choose to opt out of it by simply going to Account Settings and looking for Amazon Sidewalk and toggle it off.

NEWS SOURCE:bgr.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

