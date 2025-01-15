All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
CES 2025TT ShowNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Gaming

Razer Remote Play lets you stream PC games to mobile and portable devices

Razer Remote Play, based on the open-source Moonlight client for game streaming, delivers an exceptional PC to mobile device experience.

Razer Remote Play lets you stream PC games to mobile and portable devices
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Senior Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: At CES 2025, Razer launched Razer Remote Play, a game streaming service in beta, allowing PC games to stream to mobile devices or handhelds like the Steam Deck. It offers superior image quality and latency compared to Steam Link, using the Razer Cortex app and Moonlight client. It supports various platforms and adjusts settings automatically for optimal performance.

At CES 2025, Razer announced and launched a new game streaming service called Razer Remote Play into beta. This isn't a cloud service; it's a way to stream games running on your PC or gaming laptop (like the new Razer Blade 18) to a mobile device or portable PC gaming handheld like the ROG Ally or Steam Deck.

Razer Remote Play lets you stream PC games to mobile and portable devices 02
3

Razer demonstrated the technology at the show by streaming to a mobile device with the company's Kishi Ultra controller. The results were impressive - with better image quality and latency than Valve's Steam Link. Razer Remote Play is enabled via the Razer Cortex app for Windows, and it works with Steam, Epic, PC Game Pass, and more. It's also compatible with iOS and Android devices.

One of Remote Play's best features is that it automatically adjusts the resolution and frame rate for the device you're streaming to, so there is no need to tinker or change visual settings when streaming to a portable device. As for latency and image quality, it's already super impressive because it's based on the popular open-source Moonlight client.

Moonlight leverages NVIDIA's GameStream protocol, supporting up to 4K 120 FPS with HDR with minimal latency or visual degradation. The effect feels like you're playing a PC game natively on a mobile device - with maxed-out settings and ray-tracing that would be impossible to pull off on current APUs.

Razer Remote Play lets you stream PC games to mobile and portable devices 03
3

Razer notes that 30 Mbps is recommended for the ideal low-latency, high-visual-quality experience, with 15 Mbps being the minimum for solid performance. Streaming is supported over local networking, Wi-Fi, and mobile networks while you're out and about (though the quality here will be determined by your home network's capabilities for remote streaming).

Razer notes that optimizations are coming, but from what we've seen, it's already impressive. With a Razer Kishi Ultra, you can turn your phone into a high-powered PC gaming handheld in minutes.

Thank you to our CES 2025 sponsors!
ASRock MSI KIOXIA NVIDIA Patriot
Photo of the Razer Kishi Ultra Gaming Controller for Android, iPhone & iPad
Best Deals: Razer Kishi Ultra Gaming Controller for Android, iPhone & iPad
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$129.99 USD
- -
Buy
$199.99 CAD
- -
Buy
£236.58
- -
Buy
$129.99 USD
- -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/15/2025 at 9:46 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:press.razer.com, razer.com

Senior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles