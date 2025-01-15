Razer Remote Play lets you stream PC games to mobile and portable devices

TL;DR: At CES 2025, Razer launched Razer Remote Play, a game streaming service in beta, allowing PC games to stream to mobile devices or handhelds like the Steam Deck. It offers superior image quality and latency compared to Steam Link, using the Razer Cortex app and Moonlight client. It supports various platforms and adjusts settings automatically for optimal performance. At CES 2025, Razer launched Razer Remote Play, a game streaming service in beta, allowing PC games to stream to mobile devices or handhelds like the Steam Deck. It offers superior image quality and latency compared to Steam Link, using the Razer Cortex app and Moonlight client. It supports various platforms and adjusts settings automatically for optimal performance.

At CES 2025, Razer announced and launched a new game streaming service called Razer Remote Play into beta. This isn't a cloud service; it's a way to stream games running on your PC or gaming laptop (like the new Razer Blade 18) to a mobile device or portable PC gaming handheld like the ROG Ally or Steam Deck.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Razer demonstrated the technology at the show by streaming to a mobile device with the company's Kishi Ultra controller. The results were impressive - with better image quality and latency than Valve's Steam Link. Razer Remote Play is enabled via the Razer Cortex app for Windows, and it works with Steam, Epic, PC Game Pass, and more. It's also compatible with iOS and Android devices.

One of Remote Play's best features is that it automatically adjusts the resolution and frame rate for the device you're streaming to, so there is no need to tinker or change visual settings when streaming to a portable device. As for latency and image quality, it's already super impressive because it's based on the popular open-source Moonlight client.

Moonlight leverages NVIDIA's GameStream protocol, supporting up to 4K 120 FPS with HDR with minimal latency or visual degradation. The effect feels like you're playing a PC game natively on a mobile device - with maxed-out settings and ray-tracing that would be impossible to pull off on current APUs.

3

Razer notes that 30 Mbps is recommended for the ideal low-latency, high-visual-quality experience, with 15 Mbps being the minimum for solid performance. Streaming is supported over local networking, Wi-Fi, and mobile networks while you're out and about (though the quality here will be determined by your home network's capabilities for remote streaming).

Razer notes that optimizations are coming, but from what we've seen, it's already impressive. With a Razer Kishi Ultra, you can turn your phone into a high-powered PC gaming handheld in minutes.