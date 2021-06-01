All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Elon Musk on DogeFest: 'sounds kinda fun' to DJ, Snoop Dogg to perform

DogeFest idea floated to Elon Musk, who would DJ -- Snoop Dogg performs, Mark Cuban invests, use Dogecoin to pay for everything.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Jun 1 2021 2:23 PM CDT
I think the entire world knows that SpaceX and Tesla boss Elon Musk is a huge Dogecoin enthusiast, but would he go to a DogeFest if that were a thing? Yep.

Twitter account @itsALLrisky tweeted out asking the world would they go to a Doge Festival, later calling it DogeFest. They said that in order for DogeFest to happen they would need Elon Musk to be the DJ, Musk's partner and the mother of his child Grimes along with Snoop Dogg would need to perform.

Not only that, but DogeFest would have a BYOD policy -- or Bring Your Own Dog, while Mark Cuban needs to be an investor... and of course, of course, Dogecoin would be used as a "payment for everything" at DogeFest.

What did Elon go and do this time? He straight up replies saying "sounds kinda fun", so now this needs to kinda happen -- Musk needs to DJ this DogeFest event, just imagine that. Rolling up to DogeFest in a Tesla Cybertruck with Grimes, Snoop Dogg and Mark Cuban.

Walks out of his Cybertruck with handfuls of hot dogs, and starts handing out hot dogs to everyone at DogeFest. I can actually see it happening, and Musk would have an undeniable grin on his face the entire time.

Hey Elon, if you go... can you take me? We'll change the name of our site to DogeTown for the week if you do.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

