Elon Musk says US government prints unlimited cash with its 'magic money computer'

Elon Musk says the US government has a 'magic money computer' that prints money from nothing, DOGE finds 14 magic money computers so far.

Elon Musk says that the US government has "magic money computers" that print money from absolutely "nothing", something he admitted DOGE found in a new chat with Senator Ted Cruz, check it out:

When talking about DOGE's recent discoveries, SpaceX and Tesla boss Elon Musk said: "you may think that government computers talk to each other, they synchronize, they add up what funds are going somewhere, and it's coherent. The numbers that you're presented to as a Senator (talking to Senator Ted Cruz) are actually the real numbers". Cruz replies "one would think" and Elon repeats him "'one would think" but quips "they're not'.

"They're not totally wrong, but they're probably off by 5% or 10% in some cases. What we've uncovered is pretty remarkable. I call a magic money computer any computer which can just make money out of thin air. That's magic money".

Cruz asked: "How does it work?" to which Elon replied: "It just issues payments".

Elon continued: "They're mostly at the Treasury Department, but there are some at HHS, one or two at (the) State (Department), some at DoD I think we found now 14 magic money computers. They just send money out of nothing (Elon waves his hands in the air to express out of nothing)".

On his personal X account, Elon posted that "maybe the biggest scam of all time" comes from the US government capable of giving money to so-called non profits with very few controls, with zero auditing of that non-profit. This means that the US government workers involved in this can buy cars, houses, and live lavish lifestyles paid for by the US taxpayer, says Musk.