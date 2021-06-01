NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti official: $1199 with 12GB of GDDR6X
NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti costs $500 more than the RTX 3080, with 18% more cores and 20% more GDDR6X (12GB versus 10GB).
NVIDIA has just made its GeForce RTX 3080 Ti official, with the GA102-powered GPU rocking 12GB of GDDR6X memory and a cost starting at $1199.
The new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti sits firmly between the flagship GeForce RTX 3090 and the GeForce RTX 3080, which have 24GB and 10GB of GDDR6X memory, respectively. NVIDIA pricing the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is a concern, but the entire market is a Bizarro world as it is... so whatever.
If we're comparing launch prices, the new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti has 18% more GPU cores and 20% more GDDR6X but costs $500 more. It's a bit insane, but we are looking at a more polished RTX 3080 with the RTX 3080 Ti having the additional GPU cores, more memory and wider memory bus resulting in more memory bandwidth makes the RTX 3080 Ti a 1440p and 4K gaming powerhouse.
- GeForce RTX 3090 - $1499
- GeForce RTX 3080 Ti - $1199
- GeForce RTX 3080 - $699
- GeForce RTX 3070 Ti - $599
- GeForce RTX 3070 - $499
