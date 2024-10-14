All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
TT Show Episode 55 - Arrow Lake, GeForce RTX 5070, and Google's Pixel smartphone tracking
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 rumored with an 18GB GDDR7 version (huh?!)

NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 5070 rumored with 18GB of GDDR7 memory, would launch in an RTX 5070 12GB model at first, breaking the VRAM mould.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 rumored with an 18GB GDDR7 version (huh?!)
2 minutes read time

NVIDIA's next-generation GeForce RTX 5070 will launch with 12GB of GDDR7 memory, but rumor has it we'll see the new RTX 5070 in an 18GB GDDR7 edition.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 rumored with an 18GB GDDR7 version (huh?!) 104
2

In his recent "September Loose Ends" livestream, leaker Tom from Moore's Law is Dead said that he has heard rumbles of NVIDIA preparing a beefed-up GeForce RTX 5070. Initially, the GeForce RTX 5070 will launch with 12GB of next-gen GDDR7 memory, but we will see the RTX 5070 18GB emerge in the future, we could even see it as the RTX 5070 SUPER 18GB.

NVIDIA launched its newer GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER offering an average of 5% faster performance in rasterization, and 5-10% more performance in RT (ray tracing) over the RTX 4070 Ti non-SUPER.

We should expect something similar with the RTX 5070, launching with the 12GB model and then the 18GB model should sport faster (and larger density) GDDR7 memory modules that will differentiate the RTX 5070 12GB and RTX 5070 18GB graphics cards.

We should expect around 5-10% more performance from the RTX 5070 18GB over the RTX 5070 12GB when or if it materializes, with the promises of 30%+ performance boosts in gaming from GDDR7 memory modules alone, NVIDIA will probably use faster GDDR7 memory modules for its RTX 5070 18GB.

What would the RTX 5070 12GB and RTX 5070 18GB cost? We should expect pricing of around $600 to $700 for the RTX 5070 12GB, while MLID ponders that the RTX 5070 18GB would cost closer to $800.

AMD will have a better competitor to the RTX 5070 12GB and RTX 5070 18GB with its upcoming RDNA 4-based Radeon RX 8000 series GPUs, but the high-end is all for NVIDIA with the RTX 5080 and RTX 5090.

