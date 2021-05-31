All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Population: One Deathmatch mode is a limited time event starting this

Big Box Games is bringing Team Death Match to the super popular Population: One VR battle royale game. The event starts June 3.

Published Mon, May 31 2021 10:58 PM CDT
Big Box Games has a significant hit on its hands with Population: One. The VR shooter has enjoyed a huge player base for a VR game ever since it launched last fall. A key to its success the developer's continued work to bring new excitement to the game, such as the upcoming team deathmatch event starting this week.

Population: One Deathmatch mode is a limited time event starting this

News of the team deathmatch mode coming to Population: One started to trickle out last week, but the developer took to Reddit to lay out some of the details over the weekend. The most notable announcement is the limited time availability of this new mode. Big Box Games said the team deathmatch event would run from June 3 through June 14.

During that time, smaller two-team matches with up to 6-players per team will run in smaller sections of the maps players are already familiar with. Games will have 15-minute timers, but rounds will likely finish quicker than that. The first team to 30 kills wins the game.

Throughout the event, players will have the opportunity to complete daily and weekly challenges. And by participating in the Team Deathmatch event, players will earn season points.

Team Deathmatch mode won't completely go away on June 14. When the event ends at 12 pm (timezone undisclosed), the public deathmatch servers will shut down. Private servers will gain the ability to host solo and team deathmatch games immediately following the event's conclusion.

NEWS SOURCES:reddit.com, uploadvr.com

Kevin joined the TweakTown team in 2020 and has since kept us informed daily on the latest news. Kevin is a lifelong tech enthusiast. His fascination with computer technology started at a very young age when he watched a family friend install a new hard drive into the family PC. After building his first computer at 15, Kevin started selling custom computers. After graduating, Kevin spent ten years working in the IT industry. These days, he spends his time learning and writing about technology - specifically immersive technologies like augmented reality and virtual reality.

