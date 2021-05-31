Population: One Deathmatch mode is a limited time event starting this

Big Box Games has a significant hit on its hands with Population: One. The VR shooter has enjoyed a huge player base for a VR game ever since it launched last fall. A key to its success the developer's continued work to bring new excitement to the game, such as the upcoming team deathmatch event starting this week.

News of the team deathmatch mode coming to Population: One started to trickle out last week, but the developer took to Reddit to lay out some of the details over the weekend. The most notable announcement is the limited time availability of this new mode. Big Box Games said the team deathmatch event would run from June 3 through June 14.

During that time, smaller two-team matches with up to 6-players per team will run in smaller sections of the maps players are already familiar with. Games will have 15-minute timers, but rounds will likely finish quicker than that. The first team to 30 kills wins the game.

Throughout the event, players will have the opportunity to complete daily and weekly challenges. And by participating in the Team Deathmatch event, players will earn season points.

Team Deathmatch mode won't completely go away on June 14. When the event ends at 12 pm (timezone undisclosed), the public deathmatch servers will shut down. Private servers will gain the ability to host solo and team deathmatch games immediately following the event's conclusion.