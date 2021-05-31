All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Insider: GTA 6 reveal to take place inside of a GTA Online live event

Rockstar might announce next-gen Grand Theft Auto 6 through an in-game event inside of GTA Online, similar to COD and Fortnite.

@anthony256
Published Mon, May 31 2021 3:18 PM CDT
Rockstar Games could reveal the next-gen Grand Theft Auto 6 through an online in-game event inside of GTA Online, similar to how Activision did inside of Call of Duty: Warzone with the reveal of Black Ops Cold War and Epic Games with its many in-game Fortnite events.

Insider: GTA 6 reveal to take place inside of a GTA Online live event 08 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The new leak is coming from Reddit through a post on 4chan, so for the purposes of this news, I covered myself in salt. Onwards, the 4chan leaker said that GTA Online will be receiving 4 new updates that will lead into the GTA 6 marketing campaign "which will take place over live events".

GTA 6 being revealed inside of a live event of GTA Online is new and comes in the middle of a bunch of leaks about major improvements the team at Rockstar Games are in the middle of when it comes to the next-gen upgrade for Grand Theft Auto V and GTA Online that drops on November 11, 2021.

The post said that the campaign and systems for GTA V and GTA Online have "been redesigned" for VR, with improvements also made to vehicle damage and vehicle physics. Europhoria overhauled with better ragdoll physics, improved and redesigned AI and pathfinding for pedestrians, enemies, and traffic.

The next-gen upgrades for GTA V and GTA Online will also see traffic and pedestrian density increased, but we don't know to what amount, while all online content is coming to single-player (the 4chan leaker notes "mostly cars, planes, weapons, etc").

The leaks suggest we're to expect over 100 new licensed radio tracks, new stranger missions, and more.

More on GTA 6:

  • When did we first hear about GTA 6? I think I was the first in the world to cover Grand Theft Auto 6, so much so that the TweakTown servers crashed multiple times requiring upgrades from the insane load of people reading about it. That was all the way back in 2015, when Rockstar President Leslie Benzies teased they've got "about 45 years worth of ideas" for GTA 6.
  • How big will GTA 6 be? The largest GTA ever, I'd say -- and with reports from 2015, the developer was reportedly mapping the entire of the United States for GTA 6. At the time, the report stated: "Loading the entirety of the USA would have its issues. I mean, driving from one city to another could be a real chore, especially if it's just filled with country side and nothing much to do in between".
Insider: GTA 6 reveal to take place inside of a GTA Online live event 10 | TweakTown.com
  • Where will GTA 6 be based? Well, that's what we're beginning to hear about now -- it was only a few months ago in April 2020 that we heard GTA 6 had been in pre-production since 2014 and that the map in Grand Theft Auto 6 would be "huge" at launch. It looks like it could be based in Vice City, at the very least -- and maybe multiple large cities.
  • When is GTA 6 launching? The latest we've heard is 2023 -- and I'm sure it will be dropping on the next-gen Sony PlayStation 5 and Microsoft Xbox Series X consoles, with Take-Two reportedly setting side $89 million on marketing for FY2024 -- which should see some big GTA 6 marketing (and I'm sure it will be much, much more than that).
NEWS SOURCES:charlieintel.com, reddit.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

