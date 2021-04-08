Grand Theft Auto 6 announcement could be imminent, new website teased

Rockstar's new website teases new Grand Theft Auto announcement, it could be GTA 6 or it could be a new GTA Online announcement.

Rockstar Games is still a while away from the launch of Grand Theft Auto 6, but we know the game is in development -- but is it close to the reveal? Possibly, maybe not, we don't know.

But the developer has fueled new rumors thanks to a new website that is either for Grand Theft Auto 6, or possibly new content for the phenomenally successful GTA Online. Rockstar posted a news page for Naturalist rewards in Red Dead Redemption Online and 24 hours later teased the GTA community with a webpage numbered 62005 with an error code of "e398" when you click it.

Grand Theft Auto leaker "Tez2" suggests that the mysterious webpage is for upcoming GTA Online content, but GTA fans want it -- so badly -- to be something related to GTA 6. Tez2 explains on the GTA forums: "So, Rockstar skipped an article once again. Could mean nothing or simply reserved for a 'GTA Online Job Spotlight' article etc. Heck, may not even have to do with GTA Online".

It's been 8 years since the release of Grand Theft Auto 5... and it could be a couple of more years before Grand Theft Auto 6 is released into the world, but millions of gamers including myself are eagerly waiting.