TeamGroup unveils its new 16GB DDR5-4800 Elite Series RAM

TeamGroup reveals its next-gen DDR5 memory designs, with its first DDR5 RAM: 16GB DDR5-4800 so far... basic, no heat sink or RGB.

Published Mon, May 31 2021 8:43 PM CDT
TeamGroup has just announced its next-gen DDR5 memory modules with the introduction of the new TeamGroup DDR5 Elite series memory.

TeamGroup unveils its new 16GB DDR5-4800 Elite Series RAM 02 | TweakTown.com
The new DDR5 memory comes in single-stick 16GB DDR5-4800, with a basic, no-frills design and black PCB without a heat sink. TeamGroup points out that its new DDR5-4800 RAM has 1.1V ultra-low working voltage, and supports on-die ECC (Error Checking and Correction).

TeamGroup also has an internal gaming division with T-Force, which has teased it is working on next-gen DDR5 aimed at overclocking. T-Force has shipped out some overclocked DDR5 memory to motherboard partners including ASRock, ASUS, GIGABYTE, and MSI.

T-Force says that there is much more room for voltage adjustment with DDR5, which is good news for overclockers. This is thanks to the new power management ICs (PMIC) that will allow voltages to go over 2.6V which is what overclockers want (and need).

More details on TeamGroup's new DDR5 Elite series RAM:

  • Module Type : DDR5
  • Frequency: 4800
  • Latency : CL40-40-40-77
  • Capacity : 32GB(16Gx2)
  • Data Transfer Bandwidth : 38,400 MB/s(PC5 38400)
  • Voltage: 1.1V

We'll first need Intel and AMD to launch their respective CPUs and motherboards with DDR5 support, with Intel and its upcoming Alder Lake-S to be the first to market with DDR5 (and PCIe 5.0) while AMD will arrive in 2022 with Zen 4 and its support for DDR5 memory.

