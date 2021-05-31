Japan will send Star Wars BB-8-like robot to the Moon for exploration

Japan is planning on sending a robot that is shaped as a ball to Moon to conduct exploration. It looks like Star Wars' BB-8.

Japan is taking robot design and space exploration to a new level with a very peculiar robot design that resembles a culturally impactful movie character.

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) has partnered with Sony, Doshisha University, and Japanese toymaker Tomy to create the ball-shaped robot. The robot can transform from a ball into its "full" configuration that pops open a camera that is designed to take photos of the surface of the Moon.

The robot only weighs 8.8oz, and the control technology was developed by Sony while the design was done by Tomy and Doshisha. The robot has been under construction since 2016, with a study being released. However, the main construction and the involvement of Sony began in 2019 and 2020. Ispace will launch its lander and the exploration robot that looks similar to BB-8 from the new Star Wars movies in 2022. For more information on this story, check out this link here.