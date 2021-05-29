All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Sony confirms PS4 is critical to PlayStation business through 2023

Sony says the PlayStation 4 will remain a critical part of its business through 2023 and will have the longest tail in PS history.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sat, May 29 2021 10:09 AM CDT
The PlayStation 4 will be incredibly important to Sony over the next few years, and the current-gen console is expected to prop up the PlayStation brand through the transition to PS5.

Sony confirms PS4 is critical to PlayStation business through 2023 553 | TweakTown.com
Sony expects big things from the PlayStation 5. The console is expected to beat the PS4's lifetime sales and Sony is preparing the largest-ever shipment of consoles for next fiscal year. However, the PS4's mighty 116.4 million install base will continue being a tentpole for PlayStation earnings from now through 2023.

In a recent investor's meeting, Sony Interactive President Jim Ryan details just how important the PS4 is to Sony's continued success. Sony expects the PS4 to have the largest tail of any PlayStation console, and the PS4 will deliver a whopping 70% of PS Store spending in FY2022. This is the same year Sony will release a record-breaking 14.8 million+ PS5s onto the market.

Even as the PlayStation 5 is about to turn a profit, Sony says the PS4 will still remain the top earner through 2023.

"We anticipate the PS4 will have the longest tail and deepest engagement of any our platforms. There are a number of reasons why we believe this will be the case," Ryan said.

"First, we anticipate that we will be able to retain many of the engagement gains that were made in 2020 during COVID and work-from-home.

"Secondly, the line up of new software for PS4 for FY21 and FY22 is extremely robust. Publishers understand the opportunity the large and very engaged community offers, and will exploit it.

"Third, the explosive growth of the free-to-play category is perfectly-timed for the late life cycle gamer.

"And finally, our PlayStation Plus subscription service provides us with an extremely efficient means in communicating with our large community.

"Great new PS4 releases and an expansive catalog mean that we expect the PS4 to account for 70% of next year's store spend despite the growing install base of the PS5."

Sony previously said it plans to support the PlayStation 4 until at least 2023 and it's possible cross-gen releases could come after that too.

Sony confirms PS4 is critical to PlayStation business through 2023 12 | TweakTown.com

So far no big publisher is ready to make next-gen console exclusives and abandon the PS4's mighty install base.

Activision released on last-gen with CoD in 2020, and will likely do the same for 2021. EA is releasing all of its games on PS4 including Battlefield 6, and so is Ubisoft and Take-Two Interactive. Next-gen versions are indeed coming, but games won't be exclusive outside of first-party titles.

Sony confirms PS4 is critical to PlayStation business through 2023 32 | TweakTown.com
Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

