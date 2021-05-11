All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
EA: Battlefield 6 coming to PS4, Xbox One, not next-gen exclusive

Battlefield 6 is NOT a next-gen console exclusive, will also launch on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles, EA has confirmed.

Published Tue, May 11 2021 4:39 PM CDT   |   Updated Tue, May 11 2021 4:53 PM CDT
EA has officially laid the speculation to rest: Battlefield 6 will not be exclusive to next-gen consoles.

In a recent earnings call, EA CEO Andrew Wilson confirms Battlefield 6 will not be exclusive to next-gen consoles and will also release on PS4 and Xbox One.

Wilson clarified that certain content and features are made possible by next-gen console hardware, but the game will still release on current-gen systems. Battlefield 6 will shine brightest on next-gen hardware thanks to massive improvements from the Frostbite engine, but it hasn't been built fully from the ground up exclusively around this hardware. Wilson says next-gen AI and in-game environmental effects will be made possible on next-gen systems.

Wilson said this on Battlefield 6 on last-gen: "We're getting more and more out of last-generation platforms so those games are going to look great."

The CEO says there currently are no strategies to annualize Battlefield similar to Call of Duty or bake in a battle royale mode.

Wilson didn't explicitly clarify on what features will be locked behind PS5 and Series X, if any, but don't expect dramatic high-end performance on machines from 2013. Wilson also clarifies that new EA Sports titles are being made for next-gen consoles, but they won't be exclusive either.

"It'll be great on either console, but on next-gen consoles it's spectacular," EA CFO Blake Jorgensen said.

More details to follow as the story is developing.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

