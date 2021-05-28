Far Cry 6 releases October 7, 2021 on consoles and PC

Far Cry 6 releases this October on PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC, brings total guerrilla warfare chaos with it.

Far Cry 6 will bring guerrilla chaos to cross-gen consoles and PC this October, Ubisoft today announced.

Ubisoft just rolled out the first gameplay footage for Far Cry 6, and it looks awesome. Combat is chaotic with a bunch of makeshift weapons cobbled together--you use everything, including an old motorcycle motor in a chain gun, a sardine tin to hold up a laser pointer for your rifle, or even a CD-shooting gun called the Discos Locos and the El Tostador flamethrower made out of a muffler and a propane tank.

The gameplay look decidedly next-gen, and Ubisoft is going all out with the vehicle selection too. Gamers can mount machine guns on the top of sports cars, add nitrous to old Cadillacs, steal tanks from the enemy Yaran forces, fly planes, zoom around on gun-mounted boats, ride ATVs in the higher areas--you name, it Far Cry 6 has it.

As far as the story goes, it's an island world torn by chaos. Yara, the Jewel of the Caribbean, is on fire amidst a brutal revolution. The Libertad rebels have waged a brutal guerrilla war against El Presidente Anton Castillo. The streets are now ruled by gun-toting enforcers and there's a culture of fear brewing. The guerrillas establish camps and plot revolution, complete with crazy new weapons and the new Supremo backpacks.

Far Cry 6 releases October 7, 2021 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via the Epic Games Store.

Check below for more info:

Check out the official website here, and check below for more information: