All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Elon MuskStarfieldRTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6

NVIDIA DLSS and Reflex tech is inside of next-gen Unreal Engine 5

Epic Games unleashes next-gen Unreal Engine 5, with NVIDIA's kick ass DLSS technology supported, as well as NVIDIA Reflex tech.

@anthony256
Published Wed, May 26 2021 10:33 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Epic Games has unleashed the next-gen Unreal Engine 5 which looks truly mind-blowing and will usher in the future of next-gen games powered by UE5. NVIDIA and AMD have both got their latest and greatest technologies supported inside of Unreal Engine 5.

A post on the NVIDIA developer website reminds gamers that the company launched its RTX technology with the Star Wars demo called Reflection. Reflection was built on Unreal Engine 4 at the time and looked CG-style good. It "laid out a vision of a new era of computer graphics for video games that featured photorealistic, ray-traced lighting, AI-powered effects and complex worlds with massive amounts of geometry and high-resolution textures".

Well, now Unreal Engine 5 is here and NVIDIA is able to take things to an entirely new level with what Epic Games has built into the UE5 bag of tricks.

NVIDIA DLSS and Reflex tech is inside of next-gen Unreal Engine 5 05 | TweakTown.com

Nick Penwarden, Vice President of Engineering at Epic Games, explains: "We've utilized RTX GPUs extensively throughout the development of Unreal Engine 5 and all of the respective sample content released today. Thanks to a tight integration with NVIDIA's tools and technologies our team is able to more easily optimize and stabilize UE5 for everyone".

NVIDIA's kick-ass DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) and Reflex technologies have made their way into Epic Games' next-gen Unreal Engine 5. NVIDIA Reflex is available immediately in Unreal Engine 5, while DLSS won't be available in UE5 just yet and will be coming in the "coming weeks" says NVIDIA.

Buy at Amazon

ASUS ROG Strix NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 OC Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1669.99
$1669.99$1599.99-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/26/2021 at 8:41 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.