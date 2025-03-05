All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
MCU directors team up with Fortnite's creator: 'We'd definitely be open' to an Avengers game

The Russo brothers sat down with Variety to discuss their gaming ambitions, teaming up with Fortnite's creator, and the possibility of an Avengers game.

TL;DR: The Russo brothers, now joined by Fortnite’s Donald Mustard, are expanding into gaming — focusing on original IPs but leaving the door open for another Avengers game.

The Russo brothers, directors of Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, are stepping deeper into gaming with the help of Fortnite's former creative lead, Donald Mustard. While their main focus is on building original IPs, they've made it clear that a new Avengers game isn't off the table.

3

In a recent interview with Variety, Joe Russo was asked whether AGBO - their production company - would consider developing games based on Avengers: Doomsday or their upcoming Amazon series Citadel. "We would definitely be open to it," he said, while emphasizing that AGBO's bigger priority is creating large-scale franchises from the ground up.

AGBO has already begun expanding into the gaming space, recently announcing The Electric State: Kid Cosmo, a mobile game that ties into their upcoming Netflix film. But the real shift comes with Donald Mustard - one of the key figures behind Fortnite - joining AGBO to help shape its interactive storytelling efforts.

"We have a new partner at the company who is one of the greatest game developers in history, Donald Mustard," Russo said. "He's the creator of Fortnite, and he's come in now to work with us on building out what we think the future of storytelling could be, which is some hybrid between linear and virtual and gaming."

3

"We're really interested in new ways to tell stories using technology," Russo said, teasing a future where games, movies, and virtual experiences share assets and narratives. The goal, he explained, is to create worlds as rich and expansive as Star Wars, but across different genres.

Expanding on this, Russo described AGBO's broader mission to create "true transmedia" experiences, where the same digital assets and creative vision seamlessly translate across games, movies, and even virtual spaces.

"The three of us together are trying to explore and ideate around what opportunities there could be over the next decade using new tools and new technology to tell stories," he said. "Can we make it true transmedia, where the same assets we're using for CG in movies are also the same assets in the game, and also in a virtual experience?"

While there's no official word on an Avengers game from AGBO yet, the Russo brothers' deep ties to Marvel - and Mustard's gaming expertise - make for some exciting possibilities moving forward.

NEWS SOURCES:pcgamer.com, variety.com

Ille joined the TweakTown team in 2025 and has been keeping you updated on the latest in software and artificial intelligence. With interests in computer science, game development, PC hardware, and all things tech-related - there's no area that's off limits. His first experience with PC hardware was with his older brother. A love for gaming, computers, and software blossomed there. He still replays the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic series almost annually.

