Virtuix attracted 6500 investors ahead of Omni One debut

Virtuix attracted more than 6500 investors with at least $1000 each to help fund the production of the Omni One VR treadmill.

Virtuix today announced that more than 6500 investors participated in its recent SeedInvest Series A-2 financing round, raking in $19 million to help Virtuix bring its first consumer product to the market.

Virtuix kicked off the latest round of funding last year when it revealed the Omni One, the company's first consumer-focused home VR treadmill. Virtuix founder and CEO Jan Goetgeluk offered investors a slice of his company for as little as $1000, and more than 6500 people took advantage of the offer.

"We're impressed by the outpouring of investor support for Omni One," said Goetgeluk. "More than two million players have experienced the thrill of walking around inside videogames at our commercial venues around the world. Given our success in the out-of-home market, our investors believe we're well-positioned to bring our popular gaming experience to millions of homes around the world."

With a minimum investment of $1000, Virtuix is now sitting on a massive pile of cash to fund its operations. Virtuix sweetened the deal for prospective investors with significant discounts on the purchase of an Omni One setup. For the base $1000 investment, Virtux would knock 20% off the $1995 price tag of an Omni One. A $2000 investment would net you a 40% discount. With those incentives, many of these new investors likely doubled their stake in the company.

Virtuix has not announced the final specifications for the Omni One setup. We're still unsure which standalone VR headset will come bundled with the treadmill when it ships later this year, but we now know that Virtuix could be evaluating the Pico Neo 3 or the Vive Focus 3 as possible options.