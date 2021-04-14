All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070RTX 3060HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6Fallout 76 2021

Pico Interactive's Neo 3 looks suspiciously like a Quest 2

The Pico Neo 3 is an XR2-powered Quest 2 copy for the consumer VR market in Asia and the enterprise market in North America.

@pumcypuhoy
Published Wed, Apr 14 2021 9:59 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Pico Interactive just announced the Neo 3, its third-generation 6-DoF standalone VR headset. The company has a significant presence in the enterprise market. The Neo 3 is the company's most significant push to capture the consumer market, but only in Asia. At least for now.

Pico Interactive's Neo 3 looks suspiciously like a Quest 2 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Pico Interactive's new headset is a 6DoF standalone VR device with inside-out tracking with four cameras and two optically tracked controllers. The headset is powered by Qualcomm's XR2 SoC platform and supports the Wi-Fi 6 standard.

The headset also bears an uncanny resemblance to theOculus Quest 2 equipped with an Elite head strap. The headset shares a similar oblong shape with two cameras facing forward and to the ground and two cameras are facing up to the corners, just like the Quest 2 design. The Neo 3 also has a rounded head strap attachment that looks a lot like the swappable attachment on the Quest 2. Pico also said the Neo 3 has three IPD settings, also like the Quest 2.

Pico Interactive's Neo 3 looks suspiciously like a Quest 2 02 | TweakTown.com

The Neo 3 is equipped with a 90Hz curved display. The resolution of said display has not been revealed, but Pico's entire lineup of headsets currently offers 4K panels, so we would expect the same in the Neo 3.

"These innovative product developments follow our B and B+ funding rounds earlier this year. From our new optical controller-tracking solution to complex environment positioning, the Neo 3 is building off of the Neo 2 to offer the latest technology to give users an amazing, immersive experience," said Henry Zhou, CEO of Pico Interactive. "Between the Pico Neo 3 headset's state-of-the-art-technology and Pico's new publishing division - Pico Studios - developers have the tools to get even more creative with the apps and games they create."

Pico said that the consumer version of the Neo 3 would be available in Asia starting May 10, with pre-orders open on April 16. The company said an enterprise version of the Neo 3 would be available abroad later this year.

Buy at Amazon

Akaigu Hard Travel Case for Oculus Quest 2 All-in-one VR Gaming Headse

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$24.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/14/2021 at 6:33 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:auganix.org, roadtovr.com, weibo.com

Kevin is a lifelong tech enthusiast. His fascination with computer technology started at a very young age when he watched a family friend install a new hard drive into the family PC. After building his first computer at 15, Kevin started selling custom computers. After graduating, Kevin spent ten years working in the IT industry. These days, he spends his time learning and writing about technology - specifically immersive technologies like augmented reality and virtual reality.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.