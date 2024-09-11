Omni One's full-body VR gaming system has launched with over 50 optimized games

The Omni One from Virtuix is an all-in-one full-body VR gaming system that allows full 360-degree movement because you're on a treadmill. We've covered this product a few times here on TweakTown, as it solves one of the key issues with movement-based VR gaming: being limited to a very small play space.

More than a gimmick, treadmill-based gameplay has seen several impressive VR games, including Amid Evil VR, Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord, and Sniper Elite VR, optimized for the new Omni One system. The system ships with a customized Pico 4 Enterprise headset with controllers, a treadmill that can be packed away when not in use, tracking sensors, and 'overshoes.'

Orders for the Omni One, priced at $2,595, are now open, and Virtuix also offers the system on a $90 monthly plan. That said, with the company currently shipping out over 3,000 preorder units, this 'greater-than-expected' demand for the Omni One means those placing orders now can expect to receive their Omni system in January 2025.

In addition to being an all-in-one system, the Omni One can connect to a VR-capable PC and SteamVR. The Pico 4 Enterprise headset has an impressive 4K 4320 × 2160 (1200 PPI) resolution, 90Hz refresh rate support, and the Snapdragon XR2 chipset. In addition to launching with optimized versions of existing VR games and access to PC's vast library of VR titles, the Omni One also features some exclusive games, like the multiplayer shooter Elite Force and the co-op zombie shooter Dead Zone.

"Bringing full-body VR to homes has always been our mission, and we're beyond grateful to our beta community and the thousands of preorder customers for sharing our vision," said Jan Goetgeluk, CEO of Virtuix. "When you play on Omni One and experience how much the system's freedom of movement immerses you in the game, you will never look the same at traditional ways of gaming."