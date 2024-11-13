All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowBlack Myth: WukongNVIDIARTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 Pro
Storage

Micron boasts that new PCIe 5.0 SSD is the world's fastest, most power-efficient 60TB drive

Seriously nippy performance of 12GB/s while power consumption is kept at 20W, this is a beefy data center drive for AI and other heavyweight usage.

Micron boasts that new PCIe 5.0 SSD is the world's fastest, most power-efficient 60TB drive
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Tech Reporter
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: Micron has unveiled the ION 6550, a 60TB SSD designed for data centers, claiming it is the "world's fastest, most energy-efficient" drive of its capacity. It offers 12GB/s performance while consuming 20W of power and boasts 42% better endurance than competitors.

SSD not big enough? Well, how does a speedy 60TB solid-state drive grab you? Micron just revealed the ION 6550 as the "world's fastest, most energy efficient" SSD of this capacity, and it is indeed something of a powerhouse.

The catch, as you've no doubt guessed, is that this isn't a drive for consumers, but one for data centers.

Micron's ION 6550 is a PCIe 5.0 NVMe drive currently sampling with its customers ahead of a full release.

In a press release, Micron tells us:

"[The 6550] follows the success of the award-winning 6500 ION and is engineered to provide best-in-class performance, energy efficiency, endurance, security, and rack density for exascale data center deployments."

Unsurprisingly, it'll be serving AI usage, and other heavyweight lifting in data centers, such as public cloud storage, content delivery and so on.

The ION 6550 offers performance of 12GB/s while keeping power consumption at 20W, Micron tells us.

Endurance is also a strong suit here, delivering up to 42% better endurance than rival 60TB SSDs from Samsung, Solidigm and Western Digital, Micron asserts. It does so using 20% less power compared to these competitor drives, too (at 20W versus 25W).

Adding to the power-efficiency boasts, Micron informs us:

"The drive is also the world's first 60TB SSD with OCP 2.5 support, introducing the active state power management (ASPM). This new feature allows the drive to idle at 4 watts in the L1 state versus 5 watts in the L0 state, improving energy efficiency up to 20% when idling."

As ever, as we see larger capacity, faster drives in the enterprise and data center world, it also points the way to similar steps forward with consumer SSDs.

Photo of the SAMSUNG 990 EVO SSD 1TB, PCIe Gen 4x4, Gen 5x2 M.2 2280 NVMe SSD, Up to 5,000MB/s
Best Deals: SAMSUNG 990 EVO SSD 1TB, PCIe Gen 4x4, Gen 5x2 M.2 2280 NVMe SSD, Up to 5,000MB/s
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$69.99 USD
$69.99 USD -
Buy
Loading...
Loading... Loading...
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/13/2024 at 9:45 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:investors.micron.com, neowin.net
Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Tech Reporter

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Darren has written for numerous magazines and websites in the technology world for almost 30 years, including TechRadar, PC Gamer, Eurogamer, Computeractive, and many more. He worked on his first magazine (PC Home) long before Google and most of the rest of the web existed. In his spare time, he can be found gaming, going to the gym, and writing books (his debut novel – ‘I Know What You Did Last Supper’ – was published by Hachette UK in 2013).

Darren's Computer

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles