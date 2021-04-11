All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Noctua: yeah, you can use our coolers on Intel's next-gen LGA1700 CPUs

Noctua confirms that it will have upgrade kits for its legendary coolers, ready for Intel's next-gen LGA1700 'Alder Lake' CPUs.

Published Sun, Apr 11 2021 7:52 PM CDT
Intel will release its next-gen Alder Lake-S processors later this year with the new LGA1700 socket, DDR5 memory support, and so much more -- but what about your existing Noctua CPU cooler? You'll be fine.

Noctua confirmed the news on Twitter, when they were asked if Intel's new LGA1700 socket and Alder Lake-S processors would work with Noctua coolers. The company replied, tweeting that "We cannot disclose any details yet due to NDA, but we're working on it and you should definitely be able to keep using your NH-U12A via a upgrade kit!"

The new LGA1700 socket is the same width, but it is taller -- and will require some tweaks to coolers which usually come in the form of upgrade kits. Noctua is infamous for that, with the company all but confirming that their NH-U12A upgrade kit will give you the ability to use your Noctua CPU cooler (how good do the new all-black models look!) with your next-gen Intel Alder Lake-S processor.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

