Noctua says its LGA1700, LGA1851 coolers support Intel's new LGA1954 'Nova Lake' CPU socket

Noctua updates its FAQ noting that each of its CPU coolers compatible with Intel LGA1700 and LGA1851 sockets will work on the next-gen LGA1954 socket.

TL;DR: Noctua confirms its CPU coolers compatible with Intel LGA1700 and LGA1851 sockets will also support the upcoming LGA1954 socket for next-gen Core Ultra 400 "Nova Lake" CPUs without requiring new mounting kits. This ensures seamless cooler compatibility across three Intel CPU socket generations.

Noctua has confirmed that each of its CPU coolers that work on the Intel LGA1700 and LGA1851 sockets will work on Intel's next-gen LGA1954 socket that will debut with its next-gen Core Ultra 400 series "Nova Lake" desktop CPUs.

The company previously confirmed that LGA1700 and LGA1851 sockets both share the same mounting layout, with Noctua even offering free upgrade kits for older coolers before LGA1700 support. But the company recently updated its FAQ, including Intel's new LGA1954 socket being supported, meaning a single mounting kit will handle three generations of Intel CPU sockets.

Noctua has model-specific exceptions like the low-profile NH-L9i family of CPU coolers, but for the rest of the tower and dual-tower CPU coolers, if it supports the LGA1700 socket, it'll support both LGA1851 and the next-gen LGA1954 sockets.

The new LGA1954 socket will debut with Intel's next-gen Core Ultra 400 series "Nova Lake-S" desktop CPUs, meaning users will not only have to buy a new Nova Lake CPU, but they'll need a new LGA1954 motherboard. However, if you've got a mighty Noctua CPU cooler and didn't want to upgrade, at least you're not coughing up the money for a new CPU cooler, too.

Noctua explains on its updated FAQ: "All Noctua CPU coolers that are compatible with LGA1851 and LGA1700 are also compatible with Intel's upcoming LGA1954 socket. No additional mounting parts are needed. Please follow the installation steps for LGA1700/LGA1851, as the installation process is identical".