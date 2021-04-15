AORUS WaterForce X CPU coolers work with Intel's new LGA1700 socket

GIGABYTE's upcoming AORUS WaterForce X CPU coolers will work with Intel's next-gen Alder Lake platform and its new LGA1700 socket.

Like with any other CPU socket changes you will need a new bracket or an upgrade kit for your cooler, but if you're going to buy a new cooler -- like the new AORUS WaterForce X CPU coolers -- then you'll be fine when Intel launches its new 12th Gen Core CPUs on the new LGA1700 socket later in the year.

All 3 of the AORUS WaterForce X coolers -- in 360mm, 280mm, and 240mm form will support Intel's new LGA1700 socket, with beautiful full-color 60 x 60mm LCDs. GIGABYTE already supports LGA2066, LGA2011, LGA1366, LGA115x, and AMD TR4, AM4, and sTRX4 with its AORUS WaterForce X CPU coolers, but the addition of LGA1700 is great to see this early into the game.