Intel teases 12th Gen Alder Lake CPUs on 10nm SuperFin for 2H 2021

Intel demonstrates its next-gen 12th Gen Alder Lake CPUs powered-on and running, expected on 10nm SuperFin process in 2H 2021.

Published Mon, Jan 11 2021 9:24 PM CST
Intel is coming out much stronger at CES 2021 with a bunch of new technologies, processors, and even a glimpse of what's coming next with the 12th Gen Alder Lake platform.

The new 12th Gen "Alder Lake" CPUs that are coming in the second half of 2021, with the Alder Lake CPUs being a proper huge leap over the previous generation. Intel's new 12th Gen Alder Lake CPUs represent a "significant breakthrough in x86 architecture" according to Intel.

Intel says that its next-gen Alder Lake CPUs will be the foundation for the future of desktop and mobile processors, where the first wave of 12th Gen Alder Lake parts will be its "most power-scalable system-on-chip" that drops in 2H 2021.

Intel explains on its website: "Intel demonstrated "Alder Lake," the next-generation processor that represents a significant breakthrough in x86 architecture and Intel's most power-scalable system-on-chip. Due in second half of 2021, Alder Lake will combine high-performance cores and high-efficiency cores into a single product. Alder Lake will also be Intel's first processor built on a new, enhanced version of 10nm SuperFin and will serve as the foundation for leadership desktop and mobile processors that deliver smarter, faster and more efficient real-world computing".

Intel will be launching its new 12th Gen Alder Lake CPUs on its "new, enhanced version" of its 10nm SuperFin process technology. Intel will be using its high-power Golden Lake and new Gracemont cores for efficiency, compared to the Tiger Lake using Willow Cove CPU cores.

