Tesla ordered to pay $16,000 to owners for reducing battery capacities

Tesla has been fined for reducing battery life and charging times for one of its electric vehicles. Fines sit $16,000 each.

A court has found that Tesla is guilty after owners of one of the electric vehicles sued the company for their cars battery life being reduced.

Tesla has been ordered by a court in Norway to pay 136,000 kroner, or $16,000 each to owners of specific Model S's after owners of the vehicles complained that the vehicle's battery capacity and charging speeds were reduced. According to Nettavisen, paying out these fines could cost Tesla hundreds of millions of dollars.

Owners complained that there was a drop in range of up to 30 miles after Tesla implemented a 2019 software update. Additionally, these owners also noticed that the DC fast-charging at Tesla Supercharger stations were reduced. These issues are reportedly present in 2013 - 2015 models, and according to Tesla, the update was rolled out to "protect the battery and improve battery longevity". Tesla also said that it would only affect "a small percentage of owners."

The Tesla owners behind the lawsuit will be given $16,000 each if Tesla doesn't appeal the case. It also should be noted that Tesla failed to respond to the suit, so the decision was absentia. For more information on this story, check out this link here.