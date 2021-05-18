All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Elon Musk went to a Dogecoin-themed party after filming SNL

A publication has reported that Elon Musk attended a Dogecoin-themed party with Miley Cyrus after filming Saturday Night Live.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Tue, May 18 2021 7:31 AM CDT
According to a report from New York Post's Page Six, Elon Musk, Grimes, and Miley Cyrus all attended a crypto-themed party after filming Saturday Night Live (SNL).

Elon Musk attended the after-party with his musician girlfriend, Grimes, and the musician Miley Cyrus. Sources said that women at the party were dressed as aliens and served Dogecoin cupcakes. The source added that a dog handler brought out a Shibu Inu, which is the breed of dog that is seen on the front of the Dogecoin.

The source said to New York Post's Page Six that the Shibu Inu was brought in as a "like a good-luck token." As for the location of the party, according to the source, the party was held at The Public in New York City's Lower East Side, and was the first time in the 14 months that the hotel had been opened by the owner Ian Schrager. "Ian opened it just for Elon and his guests," said the source. For more information on this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:businessinsider.com.au

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

