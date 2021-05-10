All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Chia Coin MiningRTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6

PS5 supply 'won't catch up with demand' despite 6nm refresh in 2022

The PlayStation 5's new 6nm refresh won't come in time to significantly replenish stock throughout 2022, Sony tells analysts.

@DeekeTweak
Published Mon, May 10 2021 4:28 PM CDT   |   Updated Mon, May 10 2021 5:22 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Sony's reported move to 6nm may not be enough to free up console stock in 2022 and supply is expected to be limited throughout next year.

PS5 supply 'won't catch up with demand' despite 6nm refresh in 2022 20201204195321 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The PS5 will be hard to buy from now through 2022, according to new reports from Bloomberg.

Sony Chief Financial Officer Hiroki Totoki recently held a closed-doors meeting with industry analysts and made the following statement: "I don't think demand is calming down this year and even if we secure a lot more devices and produce many more units of the PlayStation 5 next year, our supply wouldn't be able to catch up with demand," sources attending the meeting told Bloomberg.

Reports also indicate Sony is moving the PlayStation 5 from 7nm+ to TSMC's 6nm (N6) node in 2022 in an effort to boost console production. The N6 process has better yields and is faster to make than 7nm+, TSMC says, but the internal specs and hardware capabilities of the new PS5 SKU will remain the same.

While Sony CFO Totoki didn't confirm the jump to 6nm, the reports do mesh with his comments made at Sony's FY2020 earnings call:

"The PS5 should be more than the PS4, that's what we aim at. Can we drastically increase supply? No, that's not likely. The shortage of semiconductors is one factor that will impact production volume. As for EPS, the semiconductor shortage might have some impact as supply is constrained.

"We could find maybe a second resource or by changing the design we could cope with it. In EPS we took a flexibility maneuver so in Fiscal Year 2021 we could flexibly adapt to the situation."

Sony has yet to confirm these plans, but Totoki's recent comments indicate that stock is unlikely to stabilize even as it produces PS5 consoles on 6nm.

The company expects to ship over 14.8 million PlayStation 5 units from now until March 2022. So far the PS5 is slightly beating the PS4's launch performance.

PS5 supply 'won't catch up with demand' despite 6nm refresh in 2022 3 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Demon's Souls - PlayStation 5

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$69.99
$69.99$69.99$69.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/10/2021 at 5:22 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:bloomberg.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.