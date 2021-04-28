All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070RTX 3060HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6Fallout 76 2021

PlayStation 5 launch slightly beats PS4 at 7.8 million shipments

Shipments of Sony's next-gen PlayStation 5 slightly beat that of the PS4 at launch, PS5 sits at 7.8 million vs PS4's 7.6 million.

@DeekeTweak
Published Wed, Apr 28 2021 4:03 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Sony's next-gen PlayStation 5 has slightly outsold the PS4 at launch as console demand soars.

PlayStation 5 launch slightly beats PS4 at 7.8 million shipments 20201204200614 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The PS5 has sold-in (shipped) 7.8 million units in Q3-Q4, Sony reveals, which is about 200,000 more units than its predecessor. Comparatively, Sony had shipped 7.6 million PS4s through Q3-Q4 FY2013. Sony expects to sell over 14.8 million PlayStation 5 consoles in FY2021, company CFO Hiroki Totoki reveals.

The company made 517.1 billion yen (roughly $4.9 billion) from PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 hardware sales in FY2020, roughly 12% of total gaming earnings.

PlayStation 5 launch slightly beats PS4 at 7.8 million shipments 32 | TweakTown.com

Supply remains constrained and should remain that way until at least the second half of 2021, as AMD's Dr. Lisa Su admits current inventory channels are low. AMD is ramping up production of PS5 console processing chips in an effort to meet demands. Sony affirms it is working closely with supply lines and manufacturers to meet demands of gamers.

Buy at Amazon

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Launch Edition - PlayStation 5

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$69.88
$69.88--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/28/2021 at 4:03 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:sony.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.