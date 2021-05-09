All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
This battery pack lets you use your Quest 2 all day long

Rebuff Reality's VR Power 2 gives your Oculus Quest 2 enough battery power to spend 8-hours gaming or 10-hours streaming video.

@pumcypuhoy
Published Sun, May 9 2021 4:45 PM CDT
Rebuff Reality, a well-established VR accessory maker, recently announced the VR Power 2, an extended battery pack specifically designed for the Oculus Quest and Quest 2 headsets. The VR Power 2 gives your Quest 2 a total of 10,000mAh of battery capacity. That translates to up to 8 to 10-hours of use, depending on what you're doing. You can get up to 8-hours of gaming or 10-hours of media consumption out of this setup.

The VR Power 2 battery pack attaches to the rear of the head strap, which in addition to giving your headset extra runtime, adds ballast to help balance that counterbalances the weight. The VR Power 2 is compatible with any head strap option, including the original fabric strap and the Oculus Elite Head Strap. Rebuff Reality also offers its own head strap accessory, which is also compatible with the VR Power 2 battery pack.

The kit includes the battery pack, a USB-C cable, and two cable guides that attach to the upper strap and help secure the USB cable. The battery pack features two output ports; one for the Quest headset and one for accessories. The VR Power 2 also has a charge port on the side that allows you to charge both the extended battery and the headset all at once.

Rebuff Reality is selling the VR Power 2 directly through its website for $69.99.

NEWS SOURCES:rebuffreality.com, uploadvr.com

Kevin joined the TweakTown team in 2020 and has since kept us informed daily on the latest news. Kevin is a lifelong tech enthusiast. His fascination with computer technology started at a very young age when he watched a family friend install a new hard drive into the family PC. After building his first computer at 15, Kevin started selling custom computers. After graduating, Kevin spent ten years working in the IT industry. These days, he spends his time learning and writing about technology - specifically immersive technologies like augmented reality and virtual reality.

