Modder replaces Nintendo Switch 2 battery - $40 upgrade extends battery life by a whopping 50%

Nintendo's popular Switch 2 can be given a big boost in battery life for those brave enough - or foolish enough, you might argue - to attempt a DIY battery swap.

Needless to say, this isn't for the faint-hearted, but if you're confident enough of your technical knowhow in terms of tinkering around inside the handheld, it's certainly possible to replace the battery with a beefier power pack.

As Tom's Hardware highlighted, this was proved by a YouTuber who goes by the name Naga, and you can watch how the transplant is done in the above clip.

The process involves opening the Switch 2 (shockingly), disconnecting the battery (hopefully not shockingly), dissolving the glue holding the battery in (with isopropyl alcohol), removing the remaining adhesive gunk, and then inserting the replacement.

As the new battery is a touch bigger, the metal frame of the enclosure needs to be modified, cutting off the bottom section so the replacement will fit - you don't get to see that happening. There's some additional complexity around refitting the metal shield, too.

The new battery used here is an 8,000mAh effort and Naga tells us how much longer they can play Cyberpunk 2077 for - namely an extra hour. Indeed, the longevity of the Switch 2 running the sci-fi RPG went from 2 hours 18 minutes to 3 hours 25 minutes, which is an increase of almost 50%. Impressive.

Seemingly there's no difference in the weight, or nothing that you'd notice - the switched battery only weighs a few grams more, we're told.

The difficult bit - making the new battery fit (Image Credit: Naga / YouTube)

Cheap but tricky

The battery costs $40 (on Goofish), so this is not an expensive upgrade - just a rather tricky one (mainly around cutting the frame and messing with the shield to make the bigger power pack fit).

Obviously, don't try this yourself unless you're very confident in what you're doing, and remember that you are voiding the warranty on your Switch 2, naturally.

The main concern with this mod is around whether it might cause any overheating issues with the handheld - and this is a cheap replacement battery, too, so there are potential question marks over that. All in all, this really isn't something I'd recommend doing - but it's still pretty cool to see it done, and the claimed major difference in longevity here is eyebrow raising to say the least.

It's certainly made some gamers question why Nintendo couldn't manage to fit a larger battery in the Switch 2 itself - and some cynicism around that. Although this could be wrapped up in safety issues as already mentioned - only long-term testing of Naga's mod will show up any potential dangers in that regard.