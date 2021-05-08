All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Battlefield trailer delayed over Chinese rocket about to hit Earth?

Battlefield leaker Tom Henderson suggests if the Battlefield trailer was delayed, it's over the Chinese rocket exploding on Earth.

@anthony256
Published Sat, May 8 2021 6:36 PM CDT
The world is waiting for EA and DICE to unleash the new Battlefield trailer, with all forms of teases of the trailer already in the form of sketches, the purported trailer music, details of the trailer and so much more.

But now Battlefield leaker and a better and free marketing campaign manager, Tom Henderson, tweeted out some spoiler-heavy details of the trailer. I'm going to presume if you didn't want to read this news that you would've stopped by now but the Battlefield trailer could be delayed over... the impending Chinese rocket that is going to explode somewhere on Earth in the next couple of days.

Why is this an issue? Henderson says that the new Battlefield trailer has a "rocket in the trailer does explode and falls down and kills soldiers, so releasing the trailer (if a disaster happens) could be a bad move". Well, yeah... it would look bad, real bad for EA. A rocket hitting the ground and killing soldiers in a game, as a Chinese rocket blowing up somewhere on Earth in the real-world and possibly killing people.

All Things Gaming was nice enough to include a map of where the Chinese rocket is expected to land, pretty much the entire planet and its population.

Battlefield trailer delayed over Chinese rocket about to hit Earth? 06 | TweakTown.com

We were recently told to be "blown away" by the graphics in Battlefield, with leaker Tom Henderson adding that EA DICE's new first-person shooter "looks like a movie". We're already hyped for the next-gen destruction in Battlefield, the real-world storms, and so much more.

We are also not far from the reveal of the game, which should be any day now -- with recent news seeing EA announce the new Battlefield game coming to PC and next-gen consoles as well as a "jaw-dropping experience" for the new Battlefield for smartphones and tablets coming in 2022.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

