Battlefield trailer delayed over Chinese rocket about to hit Earth?
Battlefield leaker Tom Henderson suggests if the Battlefield trailer was delayed, it's over the Chinese rocket exploding on Earth.
The world is waiting for EA and DICE to unleash the new Battlefield trailer, with all forms of teases of the trailer already in the form of sketches, the purported trailer music, details of the trailer and so much more.
But now Battlefield leaker and a better and free marketing campaign manager, Tom Henderson, tweeted out some spoiler-heavy details of the trailer. I'm going to presume if you didn't want to read this news that you would've stopped by now but the Battlefield trailer could be delayed over... the impending Chinese rocket that is going to explode somewhere on Earth in the next couple of days.
Why is this an issue? Henderson says that the new Battlefield trailer has a "rocket in the trailer does explode and falls down and kills soldiers, so releasing the trailer (if a disaster happens) could be a bad move". Well, yeah... it would look bad, real bad for EA. A rocket hitting the ground and killing soldiers in a game, as a Chinese rocket blowing up somewhere on Earth in the real-world and possibly killing people.
All Things Gaming was nice enough to include a map of where the Chinese rocket is expected to land, pretty much the entire planet and its population.
- Read more: Check out the first leaked screenshots from the new Battlefield
- Read more: Battlefield leaker on in-game graphics: 'it looks like a movie'
- Read more: DICE teases 'jaw-dropping experience' for new Battlefield, reveal soon
- Read more: All-new Battlefield game announced for smartphones, tablets for 2022
We were recently told to be "blown away" by the graphics in Battlefield, with leaker Tom Henderson adding that EA DICE's new first-person shooter "looks like a movie". We're already hyped for the next-gen destruction in Battlefield, the real-world storms, and so much more.
- Read more: Dynamic weather a 'big part' of Battlefield, trailer will show it off
- Read more: Battlefield 2021: firefights in the alps + explosions cause avalanches
- Read more: The next-gen Battlefield rumored to have a robotic dog you can control
We are also not far from the reveal of the game, which should be any day now -- with recent news seeing EA announce the new Battlefield game coming to PC and next-gen consoles as well as a "jaw-dropping experience" for the new Battlefield for smartphones and tablets coming in 2022.
Similar News
- > NEXT STORY: Final Fantasy VII Intergrade is PlayStation exclusive, 6 months on PS5
- < PREVIOUS STORY: CD Projekt may team up with modders for Witcher 3 next-gen release