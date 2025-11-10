Apple to ditch mini-LED for OLED in next-gen MacBook Pro redesign

Apple is pegged to do away with mini-LED technology for its MacBook Pros and adopt the bleeding-edge pixel technology known as OLED.

TL;DR: Apple plans to replace mini-LED with OLED technology in its M6 Pro and M6 Max MacBook Pro models, featuring a thinner chassis and touch support. Manufactured by Samsung Display, the redesigned laptops are expected to launch between late 2026 and early 2027, though delays remain possible.

Apple is preparing to abandon its mini-LED technology that has been used in its MacBook Pro laptops for many generations for the primo OLED technology.

The news comes from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, a known Apple insider with an impeccable track record when it comes to knowing what is happening behind the scenes at the Cupertino company. Gurman writes that Apple will be abandoning mini-LED display technology for OLED with the M6 generation of MacBook Pros, and that this generation of MacBook Pros will also come with a redesign.

However, Gurman states this redesign and OLED adoption will be exclusive to the M6 Pro and M6 Max MacBook Pro models, meaning the standard M6 laptops won't have an OLED display. The Bloomberg reporter writes that there is still some uncertainty around when the OLED displays for these laptops will be ready, as Samsung Display is handling the manufacturing of the panels, along with the required components that are necessary for completion. Any delays on Samsung's end may result in the OLED MacBook Pro being pushed back.

Additionally, the report states the redesigned MacBook Pro will also come with a thinner chassis and touch support, with current information pointing to a release between late 2026 and early 2027.