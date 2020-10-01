Apple's future foldable phone could have self-healing display tech

Apple's first jump into the foldable smartphone market could be with a new self-healing display, according to a new patent.

Apple will eventually enter the foldable smartphone market, which is currently kinda dominated by Samsung wtih a couple of different foldable smartphones in the Galaxy Z Flip and new Galaxy Z Fold 2 smartphones.

According to a new patent filed by Apple to the USPTO, a future foldable iPhone could "heal" itself from regular scratches. Not huge dents, but think more of the everyday use of your phone and being put inside and outside of your pocket or placed face-down onto a table, etc.

The patent is titled "Electronic Devices With Flexible Display Cover Layers" and explains: "The flexible portion of the display cover layer may be interposed between first and second rigid portions of the display cover layer. The display cover layer may also include a layer with self-healing properties. The layer of self-healing material may be formed across the entire display cover layer or may be formed only in the flexible region of the display cover layer. The display cover layer may include a layer of elastomer in the flexible region of the display cover layer for increased flexibility".

A self-healing foldable iPhone sounds like magic right now, but the actual self-healing process would be boosted with external things like applying heat, light, electric current, or other stimulating elements. In this patent, Apple is using 3 different parts for the foldable phone: 2 regular panels, a fixed screen, and then a rotating mechanism.

The patent continues: "During the operation of an electronic device, the display cover layer for the electronic device may be scratched or dented. To improve the aesthetics of the electronic device, it may be desirable for the presence of scratches and dents to be minimized. To help mitigate the number of dents, scratches, or other imperfections in a display cover layer, the display cover layer may include a layer of self-healing material".