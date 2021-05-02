All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Mass Effect trilogy remaster comes with a 11GB day one patch

Mass Effect Legendary Edition comes with a day one patch that clocks in at 11.8GB on PS4 that adjusts lighting, AO, performance.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sun, May 2 2021 4:08 PM CDT
BioWare's new Mass Effect trilogy remaster is getting a 4K facelift, but it also comes a moderately-sized day one patch.

Mass Effect trilogy remaster comes with a 11GB day one patch

Day one patches are pretty common these days. Some games need them in order to run and take up obnoxious amounts of space. Others, like the Mass Effect Legendary Edition's day one patch, are decently sized. According to Orbis Patches, a website that tracks patch updates for PS4 games, the Mass Effect trilogy will have an 11.8GB day one patch on PlayStation.

The changelog reveals the patch will improve overall performance/stability and make visual adjustments to ambient occlusion, lighting, and other small tweaks. The day one patch on PC and Xbox platforms might be bigger or smaller.

These patches are essential for game launches. The patches offer a way to fix many of the game' issues that were spotted after the gold master was submitted. The Mass Effect trilogy remaster went gold in April, and the devs have spent the last few weeks squashing bugs.

The Legendary Edition will release on May 14, 2021 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Be sure to set aside some time to download the patch.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition day one patch changelog

  • Improves performance
  • Improves stability and fixes crashes
  • Improvements to Ambient Occlusion (AO)
  • Lighting improvements - both visual and performance-related
  • Miscellaneous content fixes
