New Mass Effect remaster trilogy is now finalized and ready to ship

BioWare's new Mass Effect Legendary Edition trilogy remaster has gone gold, is now finalized and ready to ship on all platforms.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sat, Apr 10 2021 4:17 PM CDT
The new Mass Effect Legendary Edition has gone gold, meaning it's 100% finalized and ready to ship and won't be delayed.

New Mass Effect remaster trilogy is now finalized and ready to ship

2020 was great for the games industry, but 2021 is shaping up to be a year of delays. Luckily the new Mass Effect remaster trilogy won't be pushed back. BioWare project director Mac Walters confirms the game is now complete and ready to be mass produced and shipped out to consumers.

The new trilogy makes big upgrades to the originals, including 4K 60FPS performance, ultra-fast loading on next-gen SSDs, improved shadows/lighting, and a bunch of quality-of-life improvements. This is especially true for the first Mass Effect game, which now has a ton of changes including sprinting outside of combat, individual controls over squadmates during combat, tweaked aiming, ADS, and more, and being able to use any weapon regardless of class type.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition is due out May 14, 2021 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

